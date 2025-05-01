Wekiva softball’s season ends in district tournament

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

The Wekiva softball team’s season ended this week after falling to the Oviedo Lions 17-3 in the semifinal round of the 6A District 5 Tournament. The Mustangs finished the season with a 5-11 record, ranked 470th in the state.

Wekiva vs. Oviedo

The Mustangs opened up this game with a great inning, sending in three runs in the top of the first. Wekiva’s first two batters drew a walk and a hit by pitch to set up the rally. Janelle Rodriguez stepped to the plate and drilled the ball to deep center field for a three-run homer.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, that would end their offensive output in the game. The next three batters struck out, and Oviedo’s offense came to the plate ready to roar. The Lions put up five runs to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lions put up two more runs in the second inning, five more in the third, and another five in the fourth. Oviedo took the win 17-3, run-ruling and knocking the Mustangs out of the tournament and the playoffs.

Wekiva’s biggest problem in this game was their inability to get anything going at the plate after the home run, which was the team’s only hit. The offense finished with a batting average of .077, going 0-for-12 with 11 strikeouts the rest of the way

Defensively, Wekiva did fairly well, finishing with a .882 fielding percentage as a team. The Mustangs collected 10 putouts, five assists and two errors.

Camilla Delgado and Arianna Garcia were on the mound for Wekiva in the loss. Garcia started on the mound for Wekiva and, in three innings, gave up 16 hits, 14 runs (13 earned), one walk, and tallied one strikeout with 81 pitches. Delgado came in to relieve Garcia at the bottom of the fourth, throwing just 12 pitches before the game was called. Delgado gave up two hits, three earned runs and one walk.

With the win over Wekiva, the Lions advanced to the district championship, where they were set to face Lake Howell on Thursday.

A look back at the 2025 season

The Mustangs scored 118 runs and allowed 221 for a negative scoring differential of 103 runs. They lost by an average of 6.43 runs a game. The biggest part of Wekiva’s problem this year was its pitching and fielding.

On the mound this season, the Mustangs finished with a team ERA of 18.82, compared to the national average of 7.02. Wekiva had just two pitchers, Garcia and Delgado, with Garcia throwing over 80% of the team’s innings.

Garcia finished the season with a 16.86 ERA while giving up 136 hits, 156 runs (110 earned), 40 walks, five home runs and striking out 40 batters. She allowed an on-base percentage of .524.

Delgado was Wekiva’s secondary pitcher, allowing 28 runs (26 earned) in six innings.

Wekiva finished with a team fielding percentage of .806, well below the national average of .886, according to MaxPreps. Wekiva, which made 53 errors on the season, needed to be near-perfect on defense this season to compensate for their lack of depth on the mound.

Wekiva’s offense was the strongest aspect of the team’s performance this year. The Mustangs finished the season with a team batting average of .297, compared to the national average of .327. Wekiva scored 110 runs on 71 hits and amassed 87 RBIs, 18 doubles, 10 triples and eight home runs.

What was most impressive about Wekiva’s at-bats was the number of runs scored for the number of hits they got. The national average for hits was 123, while it was 115 for runs scored. Wekiva put up 110 runs on just 71 hits, showing the team took advantage of its opportunities. That’s an average of 1.54 runs per hit at the plate, compared to the national average, which is .93 runs per hit.

The Mustang offense was concentrated in three players: Delgado, Garcia and Rodriguez. The threesome accounted for 43—or 60%—of the team’s hits.

Delgado led the team in batting average with a monstrous .741, collecting 20 hits, 28 runs, 22 RBIs, five doubles, six triples and four home runs.

Rodriguez was just behind Delgado, finishing the season with a staggering .588 batting average, putting up 10 hits, 10 runs, 11 RBIs, one double, one triple and four home runs.

Garcia finished the season with an impressive .481 batting average, tallying 13 hits, three runs, 20 RBIs and four doubles.

The trouble for Wekiva this season was that after these three finished at the plate, the Mustangs weren’t getting much production from their at-bats down the lineup. The 10 other batters combined for just 28 hits, although they scored a combined 69 runs, which accounts for 62.7% of the team’s total.

Numerous accolades for Delgado

Camilla Delgado was one of the best softball hitters in the state this season, and she continued to prove it week in and week out. She finished the season ranked second in slugging percentage (1.960) and fifth in batting average (.741) and on-base percentage (.868) in Florida. She finished first in Class 6A for batting average and on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Delgado has big dreams for herself and her softball career. She said earlier this season that she has aspirations to play for Rollins College. At this rate, she might have a chance to achieve her goal.