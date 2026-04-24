Wekiva JROTC Color Guard prepares for Orlando Magic playoff spotlight 

Cadets at Wekiva High School spent the week marching in step, polishing uniforms and repeating commands – small, precise movements building toward a moment much larger than their practice field.

By Saturday, four cadets from the school’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Color Guard will take the court before the Orlando Magic’s playoff game against the Detroit Pistons.

The invitation came through a familiar channel.

“It technically came through an email from the point of contact that we’ve been dealing with on the other two events that we did,” said Ret. Col. Scott Stewart, senior instructor of the AFJROTC program, noting the group previously performed at games in January and April.

For Stewart, the opportunity represents more than just another performance.

“It means everything to them because it allows them to break out of this little circle that they’ve been in, the whole Apopka/Wekiva area, and allows them to get up on the big stage for everyone to get to see them,” Stewart said.

With only days to prepare, cadets focused first on appearance – polishing shoes, belts and equipment – before shifting to precision drills.

“Because you only get one shot,” Stewart said. “And if it’s anything less than perfect, unacceptable.”

The four selected performers and two backups were chosen from a larger group based on discipline and attention to detail.

“They are the best that this JROTC unit can provide,” Stewart said. “These four have really shined: their dedication, their attention to appearance … it’s that total package.”

For cadets, the moment carries both pride and pressure.

“I felt very honored that they were able to see our cadets: their effort, their practice, all the will that they put into it,” said Aidan Caraballo, a 10th-grade cadet, noting the exposure of performing at a playoff game. “I felt very honored to do such a big event with – like Colonel Stewart said – 4 million people watching.”

Caraballo described the opportunity as a personal milestone.

“Ever since I started my time in AFJROTC, this is what I really want,” he said. “I feel, personally, it’s an achievement.”

Still, preparing for a performance of this scale has not been easy.

“The hardest part is really getting to know who’s truly capable of doing an event on such a large scale,” Caraballo said.

While nerves are part of the experience—even for instructors—Stewart said they serve a purpose.

“Everyone’s a little nervous … but that’s okay,” Stewart said. “Nervousness drives perfection.”

And when the cadets step onto the court Saturday, the hours of preparation will come down to a few minutes under bright lights – executed in sync, one command at a time.

The Orlando Magic are competing in the first round of the NBA playoffs after earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed in tournament. Orlando is facing the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons in a best-of-seven series, with Game 3 set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.

Fans can watch the game locally on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Additional viewing options may be available through streaming services that carry NBC, including YouTube TV and Sling TV.