Wekiva High School launches relief effort for Jamaica  

This week, the leadership team at Wekiva High School (WHS) has launched a community effort to bring relief to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa slammed it.

The leadership team began planning the relief effort on Monday, then sent out an email on Tuesday to students, staff, and stakeholders, seeking help and contributions, according to Johnny Outing, WHS community school director.

“Here at Wekiva, we believe it’s imperative to help and support those that are in need because it’s a fundamental part of our shared humanity—our commitment to helping our fellow man,” the email states. “A disaster in one part of the world affects us all. We are reaching out to our community to join us in making a difference.”

The following goods are needed for the relief effort: batteries and flashlights, water, toiletries, garbage bags, canned food, diapers, cleaning products, sleeping bags, sanitizer wipes and over-the-counter drugs.

“We hope it goes well and hope we can send an abundance to the beloved in Jamaica,” Outing said.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm in New Hope, Jamaica on Oct. 28, making history as the country’s most intense hurricane landfall on record, and the first Category 5 landfall anywhere in the Atlantic Basin since Dorian hit the northwestern Bahamas in September 2019.

The Hurricane Melissa death toll has risen to 32 in Jamaica, Caribbean National Weekly reports on Monday.

Partnering with churches, WHS is operating as a location to receive donations, which will then bring donations to the churches. The relief effort will last about a month, Outing said.

Donations can be dropped off at the attendance office, Room 638, and Outing’s office in room 125, all at WHS, 2501 Hiawassee Road.