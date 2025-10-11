Wekiva football drops 44-0 decision to Evans

Inconsistency, the centerpiece of young and inexperienced teams, continued for the Wekiva Mustangs on Friday in a 44-0 loss to the Evans Trojans.

“We showed some flashes of consistency, even above average quality of execution,” head coach Doug Gabriel said. “In particular, a handful of players demonstrated consistent improvement and the ability to force the Trojans to execute at a higher-than-average level. As the score indicates, though, not enough consistency as far as the amount of times and number of players to create an outcome decided in the closing minutes.”

Evans gained an efficient 159 yards via the ground and used its rushing attack to control the flow of the contest. Out of 21 offensive plays, 17 were rushes. The Trojans average gain of nine yards per carry eliminated the need to go to air.

Evans took a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest after marching 40 yards on five plays. Li’Darius Pryor rushed the last four yards behind the center of the line to open the scoring.

Dana O'Connor Avantae Scott trips up a Trojan

“These players are no different than any other with little experience and lots of youth,” Gabriel said. “Those handful of players listen to how. Yet, the actual application isn’t being executed. The ability to carry what is learned and executed properly during practice to the games and the much more intense environment develops over time.”

Isaiah McNish and Chris Jones accounted for 51 of the Mustangs’ 59 total yards. The contest marked the first time this season McNish and Jones have played in two consecutive games.

Wekiva’s offense gave up two touchdowns on interception returns of 25 yards and 38 yards. Both passes were thrown high, wide and to the inside of the intended receiver, who tipped the passes to defenders already running forward and toward the end zone without an offensive player in front of them.

Opponents’ starting field position continued to be a problem for Wekiva. Three of the five Trojan scoring drives began on the Wekiva side of the field. The worst starting field position for Evans was its own 40-yard line.

Dana O'Connor Matthew Beacham with space to work with

Gabriel said injuries have only exacerbated issues caused by the team’s lack of experience.

“Coaches talk about next man up, and if properly trained and practice, the next man is ready,” he said. “Filling the position with the next man up being ready is possible when talking about a limited amount.”

More than two-thirds of the 22 Mustangs starting the first game have missed significant time during contests due to injury.

“We have tried to replace no less than 12 players with injury at any given time and consistently throughout this season,” Gabriel said. “I realize the injuries have been talked about over and over. When new players constitute more than an entire unit and consistently, even the most talented teams are going to feel a significant impact. Eventually, the number of players needed for the next man up situation is going to be greater than the number ready if continuing to grow. Nonetheless, the bright side is the players are getting far more experience at the varsity level than originally expected.”

Wekiva hosts District 6A-4 rival Jones on Oct. 17. Senior night festivities will precede the 7 p.m. kickoff.