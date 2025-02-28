Wekiva baseball drop to 2-7 after falling 12-1 at home to Edgewater

The Wekiva Mustangs baseball team has had a rough start to the season. This week, they fell to 2-7 after a 12-1 home loss as the Edgewater Eagles no hit the Mustangs on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

In Wekiva’s seven losses this year, the Mustangs have been outscored 90-20. But Wekiva has outscored their opponents 35-9 in their two wins.

The first inning against Edgewater foreshadowed the game to come. The Eagles quickly scored five runs on just two hits, aided by wild pitching and Mustang fielding issues. Wekiva pitcher Jaden Graham had trouble finding the strike zone, leading to two first-inning walks.

After Edgewater scored one more run in the second inning, Wekiva’s Emil Flaquer came on in relief to start the third. He limited Edgewater to just a single run in the third and fourth innings.

Wekiva got on the board in the bottom of the third without a hit. Nowah James brought in the run for Wekiva, but it was the only run the Mustangs would get all night.

Wekiva sent in a new pitcher in the fifth and sixth innings, and the Eagles began just teeing off at the plate. Three runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth were unanswered by Wekiva as the Eagles were up 12-1 going into the final inning.

In the field, the Mustangs made seven errors and just two assists. The team’s fielding percentage was .741, and they had 27 chances and just 18 putouts.

Wekiva’s three pitchers on the mound in the loss were Graham, Flaquer, and Brady Reinert. These three pitchers allowed 12 runs but also collected 10 strikeouts.

Graham had an ERA of 7.00, a batting average against of .222, an on-base percentage against of .462, one wild pitch, allowed two hits, six runs, walked four batters, and collected four strikeouts after throwing 56 pitches in two innings. Flaquer had an ERA of 3.50, a batting average against of .000, an on-base percentage against of .222, allowed zero hits, one run, walked two batters, and collected four strikeouts after throwing 45 pitches in two innings. Reinert had an ERA of 7.00, a batting average against of .333, an on-base percentage against of .455, one wild pitch, allowed three hits, five runs, walked two batters, and collected two strikeouts after throwing 33 pitches in two innings.