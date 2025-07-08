Wekiva announces 2025 football schedule 

With August quickly approaching, the fall football season is on the horizon. Wekiva head coach Doug Gabriel and the Mustangs are prepared to bounce back from a less-than-spectacular 2024 season.

Wekiva’s schedule includes three teams that finished in the top 50 in the state last year, a state runner-up, a final four team, and one regional runner-up.

The Mustang football team concluded the 2024 season with a 3-7 record, ranking 197th in the state. Wekiva scored 202 points and allowed 311 for a negative scoring differential of 109, or 10.9 points per game.

Kickoff Classic Aug. 15

The Wekiva Mustangs will face off against the Olympia Titans for their preseason Kickoff Classic game. This year, the Mustangs will host the game and hope to kick-start their season with an early win, just as they did last season.

Wekiva will host this year after dominating the Titans last year, 36-0, in what was one of Olympia’s best games of the season. The Titans finished the 2024 season with a 4-6 record, ranked 269th in the state.

Aug. 22 Week 1

In week one, Wekiva will travel to face one of the premier teams in Central Florida – the Edgewater Eagles. The Eagles have been a state title contender for the last decade and have made some significant transfer portal acquisitions this offseason, including a former player from Apopka and Wekiva.

Wekiva has fallen the last four times the team faced Edgewater, including last year with a 43-6 loss. But the Mustangs came close to wins in 2023 (29-22) and 2022 (14-6). Edgewater finished the 2024 season with a 10-2 record, ranked 36th in the state, and as regional finalists in 5A Region 2.

Aug. 29 Week 2

Week two will be the Mustangs’ first home game of the regular season as they host West Orange. Wekiva has won two of its last four contests against West Orange. Last year, Wekiva fell 33-14.

West Orange finished the 2024 season with a 10-3 record, ranked 60th in the state, and as a 7A Region 2 Finalist.

Sep. 5 Week 3

For week three, Wekiva will hit the road again, heading to Winter Garden to face the Horizon Hawks. Last year, Wekiva grabbed one of a handful of wins in the season against the Hawks with a 28-21 victory. The new Horizon program is still in the process of building its foundations, but the Hawks gave the Mustangs a run for their money last year. Don’t be surprised if they show a huge jump in talent this season.

Horizon finished the 2024 season with a 1-9 record, ranked 389th in the state.

Sep. 12 Week 4

Week four marks the start of a series of home games for Wekiva, beginning with Eustis High School. Last year, Wekiva had its best game against the Eustis Panthers, defeating them 53-6.

The Panthers finished the 2024 season with a 1-9 record, ranked 411th in the state.

Sep. 19 Week 5

Wekiva’s second home game in a series of three is against high-powered Dr. Phillips. Dr. Phillips and Wekiva haven’t seen each other since 2020, when Dr. Phillips defeated the Mustangs 28-19.

Last year, Dr. Phillips had its best season in many years, finishing the year with a 12-2 record and ranked 35th in the state. Dr. Phillips also made an intense run in the state championship tournament, falling 24-13 to the Lake Mary Rams in the 7A state semifinals.

Sep. 26 Week 6

Wekiva will host Oviedo in its third straight home game. Before last season, Wekiva and Oviedo had never faced each other. But the Oviedo Lions welcomed the Mustangs to the series with a 52-27 win.

For the past few years, Oviedo has been a consistent playoff contender, but it is in a very tough region competing against Jones and Edgewater for the Regional championship. Last year, Oviedo finished their season 10-2, ranked 54th in the state, and was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Oct. 10 Week 7

For week seven, Wekiva is back on the road as the Mustangs travel to face the Evans Trojans. Wekiva fell 39-21 to the Trojans last season and is now behind just one win in the series as the Mustangs lead 6-5.

Evans finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record, ranked 120th in the state, and was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

Oct. 17 Week 8

Wekiva will host its final home game of the season against Jones High School for week eight. Jones is coming off a very deep run in the playoffs last year after falling 41-31 to American Heritage in the state championship game.

During the regular season, the Jones Tigers defeated the Mustangs 28-6.

Jones finished the 2024 season with a 14-1 record, ranked 15th in the state and 54th in the nation.

Oct. 24 Week 9

Wekiva’s final two games of the season will be on the road, starting with Lake Howell. Last year was the first time in 10 years that Wekiva and Lake Howell had faced off. Wekiva took home the win 14-7. In three meetings, Wekiva has taken all three wins.

Lake Howell finished the 2024 season with a 2-8 record and ranked 288th in the state.

Oct. 30 Week 10: The Mayors Cup

For the final game of the 2025 season, Wekiva will travel across town to face hometown rivals the Apopka Blue Darters. With both teams in a rebuilding year, this game will provide valuable insight into which program has made the most progress.

Last year, Apopka took home the Mayors Cup for the second year in a row with a 20-16 win. Apopka holds a commanding 14-5 lead in the series.

Apopka finished the 2024 season with a 4-6 record, ranked 107th in the state, and was knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.