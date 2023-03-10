Weather has been pretty warm as spring has sprung

Hello Folks,

We have some cooler weather headin’ our way and that’s a good thing here in the month of March.

We have been settin’ some records for the month of March, so I’m lookin’ forward to some cooler days ahead. The fishin’ right now is kinda hit or miss.

The full moon this past Tuesday should be the last spawn for the specks. So if you missed the specks over the winter I would suggest you get you a bucket of minners and head out to catch’em. I fished the Harris Chain last week and I seen two anglers fishin’ in the reeds and they were catchin’ some specks on minners. You can also catch a few specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup on minners.

The bass fishin’ has been hit or miss dependin’ on where you go. My fishin partner Rick and his brother-in-law Greg are fishin’ their annual bass week and they are catchin’ some bass in the Harris Chain. Most of the bass they are catchin’ are around the shoreline cover. They are fishin’ the Kissimmee grass, lily pads, and submerged hydrilla clumps just off the shoreline. They are catchin’ their bass on plastic worms, slow sinkin’ Senko type baits.

They fished John’s Lake this week and they caught a few bass but no big’uns. The Xtreme Bass Series held their tournament on John’s Lake last weekend. Congrats to Kevin Lucas and Lance Nelson on their win. They weighed in a limit of 5 bass that hit the scales at 17.31 pounds. Big Bass was caught by the team of Greg Berry and Jim Kornaker. Their big bass hit the scales at 8.37 pounds. Congrats to all who fished the tournament.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been pretty good as of late. The Extreme Bass Series held their tournament a couple of weeks ago, and it took 22.79 pounds to win that tournament. There were some big bass caught that day. Big bass weighed in at 8.20 pounds, and another big bass hit the scales at 7.54 pounds. So, some nice stringers of bass are bein’ caught on the chain.

It’s great to see some big bags of bass still bein’ caught after all the national tournaments that were held there for the past few weeks. When it’s cold up north, everyone comes to Florida to fish. Rick and Greg and Carl, another brother-in-law, are fishin’ the Harris Chain again today. They are fishin’ in Big Lake Harris, and Rick has caught a 7-pounder. He caught his big bass on a slow sinkin’ Senko type bait.

Well folks, I hope to join them this week, and I’ll let you know how we did in next week’s column. The weather should be good this weekend, so get the family together and go fishin. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!