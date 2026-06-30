Waters Car Wash to offer $2.50 sale to celebrate Independence Day

To celebrate America’s semiquincentennial birthday, Waters Car Wash will offer customers any wash package for $2.50.

“As our nation marks 250 years of history, we wanted to recognize this milestone by giving back to the customers and communities who support us year-round,” said Kevin Matthews, COO of Waters parent company Summit Wash Holdings, in a June 26 press release. “This special offer is a way for us to join in the celebration and thank our customers for choosing Waters Car Wash.”

Area customers may claim the offer by visiting promos.waterscarwash.com/4th-of-july-250/ anytime July 3-5, then redeem the offer at any Central Florida, North Florida or Boca Raton location, including the Apopka car wash at 1609 S. Orange Blossom Trail. The price may be redeemed through July 31.

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Those interested in claiming the offer at a South Florida location may visit a separate landing page at promos.waterscarwash.com/sonnys-4th-of-july-251/. Neither landing page is active until Friday.