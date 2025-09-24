Walk to raise awareness on perinatal mental health 

A local community group is working to shed light on an issue facing new and expecting parents in one of Florida’s fastest-growing cities: perinatal mental health.

The Apopka Climb will take place at 9:30 a.m. next Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Jason Dwelley Sports Complex at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway. The event will include a community walk, fundraising opportunities and a resource fair to aid people experiencing perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

The Apopka Climb is partnering with Postpartum Support International (PSI) to raise awareness about conditions like postpartum depression and anxiety. These disorders, which can occur during pregnancy and in the first year after childbirth, are more common than many people realize.

The Climb’s mission, in collaboration with PSI, is to combat the stigma that often prevents families from seeking help. Through their partnership, they aim to provide compassionate and research-backed support and education to the community.

Apopka, known as the “Indoor Foliage Capital of the World,” is experiencing rapid growth, but event organizers say the need for accessible healthcare and community support is struggling to keep pace.

“I believe this event is important to bring awareness to the largest community in Orange County, especially as more families are moving into this community and need to know where the resources are located in this area,” Apopka Climb leader Brittany Biggett-Heeren said in an email to The Apopka Chief.

Biggett-Heeren has a healthcare background specializing in health informatics and information management, along with health law and compliance. She also worked as a group fitness instructor.

The group is currently seeking to raise funds to support their cause. In addition to financial donations, they are encouraging community members to help by sharing information about the initiative to spread awareness.

To learn more and potentially participate on Team Apopka, email info@prismaticvenusfitness.com.