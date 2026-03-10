Voters head to polls at Apopka Community Center, Northwest Recreation Complex  

Apopka voters are casting ballots today at one of two Election Day precincts: the Apopka Community Center or the Northwest Recreation Complex.

Reports surfaced Tuesday morning that some voters were showing up to the precinct listed on their voter registration cards, but that is not the correct precinct for the Apopka municipal election, which only has two voting locations.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., and the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway. Voters must report to the precinct assigned to them by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

If you do not know which precinct you live in, visit the Supervisor of Elections website to look up your address.

The Apopka municipal election includes races for mayor and City Council seats 1 and 2, plus a special election for council seat 4 and eight charter amendment questions.

Early voting ran March 2-8 at the Apopka Community Center and the supervisor of elections office in Orlando.

There are 38,698 registered voters in the city of Apopka. As of 12:20 p.m. today, the unofficial voter turnout for mail, early voting and Election Day was 6,006 (15.52%).

Dana O'Connor During early voting on March 3, candidates and supporters hold signs encouraging voter turnout outside the Apopka Community Center.