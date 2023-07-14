Visit Essential Eyecare & Optical soon and check out their sunglass sale, up to 50% off frames

Summer brings with it fun outdoor activities like lounging on the beach or by the pool, taking vacations, and a host of outdoor sports. But as temperatures heat up and sunshine lasts longer, it is crucial to protect ourselves from more than just sunburns.

“While most of us understand the dangers that too much sun exposure can have on our skin, many are not aware that sunlight can also pose a risk to our eyes. As you prepare to enjoy the outdoors, don’t forget a plan for keeping your eyes and the eyes of your children protected as well. Make wise and informed decisions about polarized sunglasses, goggles, hats and other protective gear,” stated Dr. Dada, OD/BS, owner of Essential Eye Care & Optical.

When it comes to the risks involved with UV exposure, no one is immune. Yet, by following some simple tips, you and your loved ones can enjoy the outdoors while staying protected all year long:

• Wear UV protective sunglasses: Sun damage to the eyes can occur anytime so wear sunglasses year-round.

• Wear a hat: Wide brim hats are another form of protection against damaging UV rays.

• Never look directly at the sun: Looking directly at the sun can lead to damage of the eye’s retina.

• Protect your eyes from the sun, even when it’s cloudy: Even when it is cloudy, the sun’s rays cause damage.

• Take extra precaution while in UV-intense conditions: Sunlight is the strongest in the middle of the day and early afternoon. Remember, the sun’s rays are more powerful in higher altitudes and when reflected off the water.

• Everyone needs protection: No one is immune to the damage that UV radiation can cause the eyes and skin. Make sure children and seniors are also well protected.

Essential Eyecare & Optical knows the importance of eye care and specializes in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect your vision, many of which do not have obvious symptoms. They know how age and risk factors affect vision over time for the young and old.

Essential Eyecare & Optical is offering a full range of eye health service to clients of all ages, from children to older adults, providing routine eye exams and vision tests, eye disease diagnosis and management, immediate attention for eye emergencies, and complete eye health management. And they offer corrective laser eye surgery co-management as well.

If your child struggled this past year in school, it might be a good time to schedule an eye exam. Undetected vision problems can impact your child’s performance both in and out of the classroom. Vison problems in children can interfere with reading skills, attention span, social interaction and can affect their confidence with their peers. Common signs that indicate a child might be having difficulty with their vision or eye health are tearing, squinting, light sensitivity, and frequent headaches.

An Apopka native, Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state-of-the-art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist. His passion for outreach has led him to participate in different mission trips, including the National Optometric Student Associate and One Sight.

Essential Eyecare & Optical takes extra steps to ensure a safe environment during your office visit. They continue to do additional sanitization and cleaning in their office and between patients.

For further information visit www.essentialeyecareoptical.com or call 407-893-2SEE (2733) today and schedule your exam! They’re conveniently located in Apopka at 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite G.

