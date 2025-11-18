VFW Post 10147 to host Wreaths Across America ceremony at cemeteries 

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10147 of Apopka/Altamonte Springs will host its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Edgewood-Greenwood and Bay Ridge cemeteries.

The event is free and open to everyone.

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America has announced this year’s theme is “Keep Moving Forward,” inspired by the last words of Captain Joshua Byers, U.S. Army, KIA, July 23, 2003 in Fallujah, Iraq.

Byers was the company commander of Fox Troop in the 2/3 ACR service in Iraq in 2003 when an improvised explosive device struck his Humvee. As smoke filled the air, Byers gave a last command to his driver: “…keep moving forward.”

Although Byers didn’t return home, his command “…keep moving forward” saved lives and became a battle cry for his unit and family.

“There will always be challenges to overcome as individuals, communities and a country, but we must keep moving forward together,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said in a press release. “This year, we will share not only the Byers’ story of resilience but also the stories of many others who continue to live with purpose every day and have chosen to keep moving forward.”

Wreaths Across America’s year-round mission is to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.”

Every year, millions of volunteers and guests convene in local, state, and national cemeteries in all 50 states and overseas to honor U.S. service members and their families.

In Wreaths Across America, a veteran’s wreath is made up of 10 balsam bouquets, each representing 10 special qualities that veterans exemplify: belief in a greater good, love for each other, strength, honesty, humility, ambitions, optimism, concern for the future, pride in their duties, and their hopes and dreams that didn’t always come true, but left them with no regrets.

In 2024, volunteers placed more than 3 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths on headstones at 4,909 participating sites around the world.

To follow stories of Wreaths Across America volunteers and supporters go to [list the platforms] throughout the year using the hashtag #KeepMovingForward on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter). People can also listen to Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, or listen at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/radio.

Byers’ Gold Star parents Mary and Lloyd Byers will join Worcester on her weekly radio program “Mission Matters” at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2026.The broadcast will be available to listen to on the Wreaths Radio SoundCloud page at SoundCloud.com/WreathsAcrossAmericaRadio