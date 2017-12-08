Update: Western recreational trails reopen this weekend at Lake Apopka North Shore

Recreational trails will reopen this weekend at the Lake Apopka North Shore while assessment to damages caused by Hurricane Irma continue, according to a Friday, December 8, news release from the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The district has been providing updates as needed on the status of repairs and recreation at Lake Apopka North Shore.

The following is an update as of Friday, December 8:

•This weekend, the district is reopening to the public nonmotorized trails located west of the Apopka-Beauclair Canal. These trails are accessible from the Green Mountain Trailhead, Clay Island Trailhead and North Shore Trailhead (via the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp). The opening follows recent culvert and trail repairs. The Red Trail, off County Road 448A, and the McDonald Canal Boat Ramp remain open.

•To ensure public safety, the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive and trails located east of the Apopka-Beauclair Canal remain closed due to saturated roads and high water levels, making many areas inaccessible to emergency vehicles.

•Water levels southeast of Lake Level Canal Road and McDonald Canal Road have dropped another 0.18 feet since November 29. However, water levels in many of the nearby fields are still higher than usual. The district continues to pump to reduce water levels on the east side of the property to reach levels that are more conducive to wetland plant preservation.

•The district continues to make damage assessments. Repair plans and cost estimates will be presented to the Governing Board in a public meeting when that information becomes available.

For continuing updates on district operations and recreational announcements, visit the district’s website www.sjrwmd.com.