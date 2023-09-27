UPDATE: Missing 60-year-old Apopka man found

Peter Adolphus Lewis was recovered in good health and reunited with his family, Apopka police say on Wednesday, September 27.

He was reported as last seen missing yesterday, Tuesday, September 26 in the area of Jecenia Blossom Drive in Apopka.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.