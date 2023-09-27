Apopka police search for missing 60-year-old man

Apopka police are searching for Peter Adolphus Lewis, a 60-year-old Black man who was last seen yesterday, Tuesday, September 26 in the area of Jecenia Blossom Drive in Apopka.

Police say Lewis was at his residence and then left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Lewis is diagnosed with dementia and therefore may not be able to remember the directions on how to return to where he lives or the address, according to police.

Lewis is wearing his eyeglasses and possibly long pants with a black and red short sleeve shirt. He has brown eyes and black hair with grey hair along the side.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Peter Lewis is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

