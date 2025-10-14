UF/IFAS offers variety of November programs 

From garden tours and gardening classes to tips to learn as a first-time homebuyer, the UF/IFAS Extension Orange County is offering an assortment of programs during November.

Located at 6021 S. Conway Road, Orlando, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County gives educational resources to residents and businesses, covering agriculture, horticulture, natural resources, youth development, and family life.

Programs listed below require registration unless otherwise noted. Register at OCExtension.Eventbrite.com or contact 407-254-9200.

4-H Poinsettia Fundraiser Sale

Pre-sale through Nov. 7

Recommended donations: $10-$25

Get ready for the holiday season and support Orange County 4-H with its fundraiser pre-sale of red, white, and pink poinsettias and poinsettia/mum bowls, ready in early December. Proceeds go to scholarships for youth programs. Plants can also be donated to local senior centers.

Fall Vegetable Gardening (in-person and online)

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

$10 fee in person OR $5 fee online.

In this class, Orange County Extension agent Calvin Gardner will cover the science of how to cultivate better, healthier plants and how to grow more garden vegetables with less work.

This class will help participants from beginner to advanced gardener.

Take Control of Your Money for Renters (online)

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m.

Free

Offered via Zoom by a team of UF/IFAS Extension Agents including Orange County Extension agent Jenny Rodriguez, this class is for residents seeking income-based assistance programs or anyone looking to become a savvier renter.

First-time Homebuyer Workshop (ENGLISH — Online)

Thursday, Nov. 6, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13, 5-9 p.m.

$10 fee

This two-part class given via Zoom in ENGLISH will teach the steps to home ownership and how to get an affordable mortgage. A team of UF/IFAS Extension agents, including Orange County Extension agent Jenny Rodriguez, will instruct this class.

This workshop meets the education requirements for down payment assistance programs.

Garden Tour (in-person)

Thursday, Nov. 13, 10–11:30 a.m.

$10 fee

Orange County Extension Agent Dr. Heather Kalaman will give a guided tour through the Exploration Gardens! Participants will see unique plants in the 12 themed gardens and learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles, smart irrigation, vegetable gardening, and flower species to attract bees, butterflies, and beneficial insects. The tour will include educational materials and pollinator seed packets. Bring your gardening hat, sunglasses and comfortable shoes. Open to ages 13 and up.

Advanced Propagation for Gardeners (in-person)

Friday, Nov. 14, 9:30 a.m.-noon.

$30 fee

In this hands-on class led by Orange County Extension agent Clarissa Chairez, this workshop will starts indoors then move to the garden for live demonstrations. Participants will learn advanced methods of plant propagation, or the process of producing new plants. Plant propagation is a useful skill for any gardener who wants to widen their landscape or share plants with others. Bring a hat and water for the garden portion.

How to Grow Oyster Mushrooms (in-person)

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 10-11:30 a.m.

$20 fee

Presented by Orange County Extension Agent Calvin Gardner, this hands-on class will cover fungi anatomy, growth habits, and edible uses. Participants will learn how to create a mushroom grow bag.

Urban Backyard Chicken Class (Online)

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, 10:00am-12:00pm.

$5 fee.

Orange County Extension agent J.K. Yarborough will give this class via TEAMS to learn how hens can help the home garden and how people can start and maintain a successful backyard chicken coop.

First-time Homebuyer Workshop (SPANISH — online)

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 20, 5-9 p.m.

$10 fee

This two-part class given via Zoom in SPANISH will teach the steps to home ownership and how to get an affordable mortgage. A team of UF/IFAS Extension agents, including Orange County Extension agent Jenny Rodriguez, will instruct this class.

The homebuyer workshop meets the education requirements for down payment assistance programs.



How to Grow Oyster Mushrooms (online)

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, 10-11:30 a.m.

$5 fee

Orange County Extension agent Calvin Gardner will present this webinar, which will cover fungi anatomy, growth habits and edible uses. Participants will learn how to create an oyster mushroom grow bag.