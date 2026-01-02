UF/IFAS kicks off 2026 with educational programs

From garden tours and gardening classes to tips to learn as a first-time homebuyer, the UF/IFAS Extension Orange County is offering an assortment of programs during January.

Located at 6021 S. Conway Road, Orlando, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County gives educational resources to residents and businesses, covering agriculture, horticulture, natural resources, youth development, and family life.

Programs listed below require registration unless otherwise noted. Register at OCExtension.Eventbrite.com or contact 407-254-9200.

UF/IFAS Extension Orange County is an equal opportunity institution. For more information, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/orange/.



Take Control of Your Money for Renters (Online)

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2-5 p.m.

Free

Money management, renters’ rights, eviction prevention, and more! Offered via Zoom by a team of UF/IFAS Extension Agents, including Orange County Extension Agent Jenny Rodriguez, this class is for residents looking for income-based assistance programs or anyone wanting to become a more savvy renter.

First Time Homebuyer Workshop – ENGLISH (Online)

Friday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-1 pm.

Friday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

$10 fee

Learn the steps to home ownership and how to obtain an affordable mortgage in this 2-part class offered via Zoom in ENGLISH by a team of UF/IFAS Extension Agents, including Orange County Extension Agent Jenny Rodriguez. The homebuyer workshop meets the education requirements for down payment assistance programs.

First Time Homebuyer Workshop – SPANISH (Online)

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

$10 fee

Learn the steps to home ownership and how to obtain an affordable mortgage in this class offered via Zoom in SPANISH by a team of UF/IFAS Extension Agents, including Orange County Extension Agent Jenny Rodriguez. The homebuyer workshop meets the education requirements for down payment assistance programs.

Diabetes Prevention Program (In Person)

Thursdays, Jan. 15-Dec.3, 12-1 p.m.

Free

Take charge of your life and register for this year-long, research-based lifestyle change program for preventing diabetes. Presented by Orange County Extension Agent Hillary Ayers.

Garden Tour (In Person)

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 10-11:30 a.m.

$10 fee

Grab your gardening hat, sunglasses, and some comfy shoes, and join Orange County Extension Agent Dr. Heather Kalaman for a guided tour through our Exploration Gardens! See unique plants in our 12 themed gardens and learn about Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles, smart irrigation, vegetable gardening, and flower species to attract bees, butterflies, and beneficial insects. The tour includeseducational materials and pollinator seed packets. Open to ages 13 and up!

Basics of Landscaping (In Person)

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 9-11 a.m.

$25 fee

Learn how better landscaping practices can help conserve Florida’s water resources! Join Orange County Extension Agent Hannah Eason to explore eco-friendly landscaping techniques that keep landscapes green and water clean for future generations.

Urban Backyard Chicken Class (Online)

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

$5 fee

Raising chickens for fresh eggs is a fun and practical hobby, even in urban or suburban spaces! Join Orange County Extension Agent J.K. Yarborough via TEAMS to learn how hens can benefit your home garden and how to start and maintain a successful chicken coop in your backyard.

Green Your Scene: Principles of Sustainable Landscaping

Thursday, Jan. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

$5 fee, includes the class, two take-home Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ books, and a pollinator-friendly flower seed packet

Ready to transform your yard into a vibrant, eco-friendly space? Join Orange County Extension Agent Dr. Heather Kalaman for this in-person workshop at Maitland Community Park. Learn the fundamentals of Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, including practical ways to conserve water, reduce chemical use, and select plants that naturally thrive while supporting birds, pollinators, and other wildlife. Discover how sustainable design can elevate your landscape’s appearance, simplify maintenance, and help protect Florida’s natural resources.

January “Pop Up” Plant Clinic (In Person)

Thursday, Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Chickasaw Branch Library

Friday, Jan. 9, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at South Creek Branch Library

Saturday, Jan. 10, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at West Oaks Branch Library

FREE! No registration is needed.

Our Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting “Pop Up” Plant Clinics at the Chickasaw, South Creek, and West Oaks Branches within the Orange County Library System this month! Visit our booth for all of your plant care questions.