Two well-known Apopkans pass away this week

Two long-time and well-known Apopkans died this week. Tom Turner (l) Ernest Swift both died on Tuesday, April 14. Turner, 60, was known for his work with the Debbie Turner Cancer Care Center of Apopka that his wife began after her recovery from cancer. Swift, 73, was a longtime educator and coach in Orange County. A 1965 graduate of Phyllis Wheatley High School in Apopka, Swift served as an assistant principal at Apopka High School. Both men were known for throughout Apopka for their gregarious personalities.