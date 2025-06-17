Two-day brownfields event to highlight environmental issues

A walkthrough of Lake Apopka’s history, a documentary screening and a workshop will fill two consecutive days during the Florida Brownfields Association Community Day next week.

The association is working with the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council to organize the event, which will take place June 24-25 at Highland Manor, 604 E. Main St., Apopka.

June 24 will begin with a toxic tour van ride noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Farmworker Association of Florida, 1264 Apopka Blvd., Apopka.

Tour participants will hear about Lake Apopka’s history and how pesticides from the muck farms that once stood on the lake’s north shore affected the local community.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Apopka Historical Society will host an event at the Apopka Museum, 122 E. Fifth St., Apopka. Society members will give a Lake Apopka and muck farm demonstration and offer food.

To cap the day, Regal Wekiva Riverwalk Cinema will show the 2024 documentary film “Our Movement Starts Here” will be shown 6-8 p.m. at the Regal Wekiva Riverwalk Cinema, 2141 E. Semoran Blvd.

Produced and co-directed by John Rash and Melanie Hoe, the film “tells the story of a rural community fighting the state of North Carolina’s plan to construct a toxic landfill near their homes,” according to the movie’s summary on the Southern Documentary Project website.

The Community Day Workshop will take place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on June 25 at Highland Manor. The workshop will emphasize on environmental matters impacting nearby communities.

The Florida Brownfields Association is a not-for-profit, volunteer-service organization focused on promoting brownfields cleanup and redevelopment in the state.

Serving eight counties including Orange, Seminole and Osceola, the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council lends assistance to governments and organizations on policy, planning and projects.

Visit FloridaBrownfields.com/2025-ej-workshop to register for the Florida Brownfields Association Community Day.

