Traffic is a top concern about Paulucci Acres at meeting 

The 1,034-unit Paulucci Acres development continues to move forward, but not without city discussion centered on its potential impact on the surrounding area, including traffic and roadway capacity.

At the Tuesday Planning Commission meeting, the board voted to recommend approval of Paulucci Acres’ rezoning and the planned development master plan. The City Council will review these in a first reading at its Dec. 17 meeting, with a second reading to follow Jan. 7.

City traffic coordinator Bill Wharton said the city’s traffic analysis shows nearby roads “continue to operate at a satisfactory level of service” with the Paulucci Acres project, with safety supported by new turn lanes and multiple access points.

Paulucci Acres is a 618-acre property proposed for construction east of Vick Road and north of Ponkan Road. The Pulte Homes development proposal includes 1,034 residential units, two non-residential lots, and an estimated 146-acres dedicated to parkland.

This summer, the Apopka City Council approved the annexation of 39 acres of land for Paulucci Acres.

Mike Woodward, the city’s consultant from Kimley-Horn, said that Ponkan Road would carry about 10,000 vehicles a day once Paulucci Acres is fully built, still well below the roughly 15,000-vehicle threshold where the road would be considered at capacity.

Board members questioned several aspects of Paulucci Acres, including access to Rogers Road, the possible vacation of Pittman Road, wetland maintenance, the relocation of gopher tortoises, and the development’s impact on existing residents.

Planning Commissioner Eric Mock asked city staff for clear, printed before-and-after traffic counts related to Paulucci Acres.

“The average person’s not going to go through that process. They’ll just basically come up and say, ‘This is a traffic nightmare,’” Mock said. “I think those of us in positions of responsibility, we need to step that game up and have that information available.”

Commissioner Howard Washington was skeptical of another roundabout, comparing it to a “horror story” circle on Binion Road and urging the designer to ensure drivers can slow down without having to nearly stop in moving traffic.

Community meetings for Paulucci Acres were held four times this year: January, March, August and most recently, Dec. 2.

At the August community meeting, residents expressed concerns about what they saw as significant traffic and safety issues related to West Ponkan Road. They also sought additional information about the proposed roundabout and detailed plans for the 145-acre city park, such as its access, fencing and trail system, according to the meeting summary notes. Attendees also questioned Paulucci Acres’ impact on surrounding communities, commercial parcel restrictions and the pricing and nature of the new homes.

The development is envisioned to take about a decade to build out and involves seven different phases, according to Mohammed Abdullah, the developer’s traffic consultant for Paulucci Acres. He also said that major Ponkan Road work will come before the neighborhood fills in, noting that no homes north of Ponkan can be sold until the road upgrades are built under conditions written into the planned development.

Attorney Elesa Sowell, representing the developer, said the Paulucci Acres project would not only bring new housing but also “enable a solution” to existing safety problems on Ponkan Road, with Pulte Homes committing to pay millions for road, lighting and roundabout improvements without seeking impact fee credits.

Responding to concerns about Rogers Road, Sowell said the developer will work with the city and agreed that if the street is found to be substandard, the project would be required to bring it up to city standards before connecting new homes to it.