Top off your party with Reception Punch for 100 guests

Chinese Pepper Steak from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka served over rice looks yummy. We thank the ladies of the Sertoma Club for their fine recipes.

Shrimp Pilau, also from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, looks wonderful.

From Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, Tossed Green-Green Salad is teriffic.

Barbara Hatch’s Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock yields a wonderfully rich, tasty, dressing that doesn’t skimp on the blue cheese.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Lemon Sours squares for you. Upon looking at the ingredients, it appears the small amount of flour is simply a binder for the coconut and chopped nuts. We thank the Sertoma Club for sharing with us.

For a large gathering, this recipe from Charleston Receipts for Mrs. Katherine Herman’s Francis Marion Reception Punch is great. They estimate it will serve 100 people. It actually makes about 12 quarts (three gallons) of finished beverage. You can divide the ingredients by 3 or 4 to make a much smaller amount for other gatherings. This punch can also be used at adult functions as the base for alcoholic drinks.

Bread and Butter Pickles from Plains Pot Pourri doesn’t look very complicated. I imagine Mrs. Jordan would let them sit for a month to six weeks for the flavor to develop before eating.

CHINESE PEPPER STEAK

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 pounds sirloin steak, 1-inch thick

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, crushed,

OR… 1/4 teaspoon teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 cups sliced green pepper

2 cups thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup beef bouillon

1 (6-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts

2 tablespoons corn starch

4 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

Hot cooked rice

Freeze steak for at least 1 hour so that it is easier to slice. When ready to cook, cut in 1/2-inch thick slices on the cross grain. Heat oil in skillet and add garlic, ginger and pepper. Saute until garlic is golden; add steak slices. Brown for 2 minutes. Remove meat; add green pepper and onion and cook for 3 minutes. Return meat to pan and add soy sauce, sugar, bouillon, water chestnuts, corn starch dissolved in 1/2 cup of cold water, and green onions. Simmer for about 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve over hot rice. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

SHRIMP PILAU

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

3 slices bacon, cut into small pieces

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 can (16 ounce) whole tomatoes

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup uncooked rice

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon thyme

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Cut large shrimp in half. In a 2-quart saucepan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon. Cook green pepper and onion in bacon fat until tender. Break tomatoes into small pieces removing tough center. Add tomatoes and water and bring to a boil. Stir in rice and seasonings. Reduce heat. Cover and cook rice mixture over low heat for 18 to 20 minutes. Mix in shrimp, cover and continue cooking for 10 to 12 minutes or until shrimp are tender. Garnish with bacon. Makes 6 servings.

Variation: Substitute one 5-ounce package of yellow rice with seasonings for 3/4 cup uncooked rice.

TOSSED GREEN-GREEN SALAD

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

6-8 lettuce leaves shaped as a bowl

1 cup sliced avocado

1 cup cucumber slices

1 cup green pepper slices

1 cup broccoli flowerets

1 cup chopped spinach

1/2 cup diced celery

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

12 sliced Spanish olives

Your favorite dressing

Arrange lettuce in attractive serving bowl. Add all other ingredients. Chill. Pour dressing over salad just before serving. Note: Add one tablespoon dry white wine or blush to dressing to enhance flavor.

BARBARA HATCH’S

CREAMY BLUE CHEESE

DRESSING

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

1 pound crumbled blue cheese

2 cups mayonnaise

1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup white wine vinegar

Beat half of the blue cheese with electric mixer to remove lumps. Add other ingredients and beat together well until thick, smooth and creamy. Stir in remainder of cheese. Refrigerate; serve cold as dressing or as vegetable dip. Can be refrigerated for up to two weeks.

LEMON SOURS

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 cup flour, sifted

1/3 cup margarine

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup brown sugar

6 cups coconut

4 cups chopped nuts

1/8 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

5-1/2 ounces lemon juice

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 teaspoon lemon rind

Blend flour and margarine. Pat into an 11 x 7-inch pan; bake for 10 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Mix beaten eggs, brown sugar, coconut, nuts, baking powder and vanilla. Pour over flour mixture in pan. Bake 20 minutes more in a 350-degree oven. Remove from oven and pour lemon juice, confectioner’s sugar and rind, well mixed, over hot batter. Cool and cut into 2-inch squares. Good served with whipped cream or ice cream. Makes 24 squares.

MRS. KATHERINE HERMAN’s (KATHERINE SHERIDAN)

FRANCIS MARION

RECEPTION PUNCH

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 quart can frozen orange juice

3 quarts ice water

1 6-ounce can frozen lemon juice or juice of 18 lemons

2 (No. 5) cans (a No. 5 can = 56 ounces) pineapple juice

4 quarts carbonated water or ginger ale

2 cups sugar, dissolved in 2 cups water (if desired)

Mix stock thoroughly and chill. When ready to serve, pour half the quantity over large lump of ice in punch bowl and add 2 quarts carbonated water or ginger ale. Use other half of stock and two morequarts of carbonated water or ginger ale as needed. (This keeps the punch “alive.”) Add the sugar only if more sweetening is desired. (If to be used as a base for punch “with spirits,” omit sugar and substitute alcoholic beverage for pineapple juice – about 4 quarts.) Makes about 100 servings.

MRS. JAMES JORDAN’S BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

8 onions, sliced

4 quarts cucumbers

3 cups vinegar

3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1 tablespoon celery seed

4 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons pickling spice

Let liquid get hot, pour in onions and cucumbers and let come to a full, rolling boil. Put in hot, sterilized jars while boiling. Yield: 8 pints.