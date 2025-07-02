Third mayoral candidate files, withdraws from race 

A third candidate filed in May to run for Apopka mayor, but when The Apopka Chief contacted him about his candidacy on July 2, he said he had decided not to run.

The candidate, William Dabbs filed qualifying paperwork on May 13, and his departure from the 2026 mayoral race leaves incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and challenger Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore in a two-person contest.

In a phone interview, Dabbs, an information technology professional with a specialty in analytics, told The Apopka Chief his decision to leave the race was because of personal issues. However, he said he would consider running for mayor in the 2030 election cycle.

Dabbs’s platform listed on his campaign website includes revitalizing the city’s downtown business core, expanding the Apopka City Center, preserving the community’s green spaces, keeping property taxes stable by growing the city’s business tax base, and implementing technology that would reduce costs, simplifying procedures and improve community service.

His campaign website was still online as of the afternoon of July 2.

“I’m running for Mayor not to build a political career, but to help shape a stronger, smarter future for the community my family and I are proud to call home,” Dabbs said on his website. “With years of experience in business and analytics, I believe I can bring a practical, thoughtful approach to city leadership—grounded in data, driven by results.”

Raised in Tennessee, Dabbs and his family moved to Apopka almost four years ago.

“As I became more involved in the community, I saw challenges that concerned me: slow progress on our City Center, the lack of a thriving downtown business core, and a need for greater transparency. I believe Apopka deserves better—and I want to be part of that change,” he said on his website.

When The Apopka Chief asked Dabbs if he was affiliated with the Facebook page “Make Apopka Great Again,” he denied any association with it.

“I’m glad you asked that question, because people have been asking me about it,” he said.

The mailer has been circulating around the community touting the social media page. One side of the mailer has the slogan “The Third Option. The Right Option.” The other side shows pictures of Nelson and Moore with the headline: “Are these career politicians the best we have Apopka?” Below the candidates’ photos is a bullet point list called “Apopka Needs,” followed by six bullet points.

A QR code on the mailer takes people to the Facebook page. The mailer says it was paid for by “taxpayer Matt Aungst,” who is a local attorney.

The City Clerk’s Office said it is looking the legality of whether citizens who have not filed qualifying paperwork may campaign.