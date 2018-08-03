There are more ways to pay and save with Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Lake Apopka Natural Gas District prides itself on providing clean, efficient, and economical natural gas service to more than 22,000 residents across Orange and Lake counties who have come to know the benefits of using natural gas to power appliances in and around their homes.

Natural gas is a great alternative to electricity. It’s environmentally friendly, efficient, affordable, and convenient for those who still want to cook and enjoy a hot shower when the power goes out. Whether using the service to power their gas ranges, grills, water heaters or generators, natural gas customers enjoy lower energy bills.

While these benefits may be well-known to natural gas customers, some may not be aware of how easy it can be to pay their bill with the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District. With several quick and easy payment methods to choose from, the District makes paying your monthly bills as easy and worry-free as possible.

Online payments through the District website or mobile app make it easy to pay your bill on the go – wherever, whenever – free of charge. Other free of charge options include using the District’s automated phone service, sending in your payment by mail, or stopping by your neighborhood District office or drop box and paying in person. Payments over the phone with a customer service representative allow for a personal touch and real-time processing of your payment for a nominal fee.

While the District offers many options to pay your bill, the easiest and most convenient method is automatic bill pay. You can avoid the worry of missing bill due dates by having payments automatically deducted from your credit card or checking account each month. To deduct funds from a checking account, you can download an automatic payment authorization form from the District website, fill it out, and submit via fax or email. To set up automatic bill pay using a credit or debit card, simply call the District customer service office. Automatic bill pay is free of charge and does not incur any additional convenience fees.

To learn more about payment methods and how to set up automatic bill pay, contact District Customer Service at 407-656-2734 x 3. For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at 407-656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org. Ask Marketing about their Hurricane offer of a free 40-gallon water heater, if you switch to natural gas. Hurry, as this offer is only available for a limited time!

