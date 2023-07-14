The much needed rain is beneficial, but fishin’ is slow

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday.

We have seen some rain lately and it’s been a much needed rain as well. The rain has helped add some much needed water to our lakes and rivers. The bass fishin’ has been a little slow lately, but hopefully, it will pick up this week.

I had a chance to get on the water this past week with my fishin’ buddy Rich. We were pre-fishin’ for his up-comin’ club tournament on the Harris Chain. We were on the water early and fished until 11:30. Rich caught 2 little keepers and that was it. I had a couple of bites, but no bass.

It was great to get on the water for a little while and fish. We had a nice breeze, but when the breeze quit, we did too. It was really hot after our short time on the water, and I can safely say the fishin’ on the Harris Chain is a little slow right now.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the specks slowed down this past week, but the bluegills started bitin’ again. He sold out of red worms over the weekend. Folks are catchin’ bluegills and a few shellcrackers on grass-shrimp and red worms.

Kyle also reports that the bass are bitin’ in the Maitland Chain on shiners and artificials fished over the submerged grass throughout the chain.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been off and on, but you can still catch some nice bass on shiners.

In addition, Kyle reports that on John’s Lake, folks are catchin’ some nice bass on top water plugs early and plastic worms and Senko-type baits as well.

The bass are still bit-

in’ in the Butler Chain. You can catch quite a few keeper-bass on a variety of baits. Top water baits early and then switch over to plastic worms and slow sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

You need to fish the off-shore grass patches and the pepper grass patches for some great action.

This week is ICAST at the Convention Center. There will be all the manu-

facturers of anything that has to do with the fishin’ industry. All the new rods and reels, electronics, hard and soft baits, includin’ boats and motors. I’m sure I’m leavin’ out quite a bit of stuff, but I will give you a report next week.

I will be attendin’ the show to see all the new products, and from all the emails I have been receivin’ about these new products, it’s gonna be a great show.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Show-Time

Save a few and good luck!