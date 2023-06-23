The History of the Natural Gas Industry & Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

For over 60 years, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District have prided ourselves on the safe, clean, and reliable delivery of natural gas as an energy source to our valued customers. As we approach nearly seven decades of service, we wanted to take a moment to look back on the rich history of natural gas and how we got to where we are today.

While the history of natural gas as a fuel source dates back hundreds of years, with the ancient peoples of Greece, Persia and India discovering the valuable energy source many centuries ago, it was not until the 19th century that natural gas really began to play a significant role in fueling modern industrialization and meeting the energy needs of societies.

In 1821, American William Hart intentionally and successfully dug the first well to capture and use natural gas to light lamps in his private residence in Fredonia, New York, marking the birth of natural gas as a commercial energy source in the United States.

The discovery of vast natural gas reserves in the Appalachian region of the U.S. further fueled its adoption for industrial purposes, and, by the early 20th century, natural gas became widely used for heating, cooking, and generating electricity. Since then, natural gas has emerged as a cleaner-burning alternative to coal and oil, contributing to the transition toward more environmentally friendly energy sources.

In 1957, officials of Apopka, Clermont, and Winter Garden, along with investors and engineers, recognized the great growth potential of West Orange and South Lake counties, and began studying the possibility of providing natural gas to the area. The proposed natural gas system was agreed upon and built to bring comfort and convenience to the public, and to add to the general economic growth of our communities.

Today, natural gas plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy demands of countries worldwide. The direct use of natural gas is a reliable source for heating homes and cooking, as well as fueling a variety of commercial entities and industries. Its versatility, abundance, cost-saving benefits, and low environmental impact have cemented its position as a significant component of the global energy mix.

The journey of natural gas from ancient uses to a modern energy source highlights its adaptability and enduring relevance in meeting the energy needs of societies throughout history. The district is grateful to have grown to over 938 square miles of distribution pipelines to serve residential, commercial, and industrial user needs, and we look forward to providing this valuable energy source with such a rich history to our valued customers for generations to come. To learn more, visit www.LANGD.org/Home/History.

