The fishin’ is pretty good in most chains

Hello Folks,

I sure hope you have been enjoyin’ this great weather we have been havin’. There have been a few days that it has been kinda warm, but if there is a breeze blowin’, it hasn’t been too bad.

The fishin’ has been pretty good in most of the chains in our area. Folks are fishin’ the Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain, and they are catchin’ some nice bass.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners in and around our local lakes. The bass fishin’ has been good in West Lake and by the weigh-ins from the tournaments bein’ held on the chain, it shows. MLF held their National Championship on the Kissimmee Chain last week. Congrats to the winnin’ team of Peyton Harris and Dalton Head from the University of Montevallo, Alabama. They came from behind to win on the last day of the tournament with a five fish limit of 27 pounds 11 ounces. They won by one pound 8 ounces over the runnersup team of Andrew Ready and Vincent Maffei from Webber International University.

Peyton said they caught all their bass in Lake Kissimmee. They found a spawnin’ flat that had bass comin’ into spawn, some bass spawnin’, and some post-spawn bass leavin’ the prime area they fished. They called it the fish highway – they had bass comin’ and goin’ all week. They reported that they caught all their bass flippin’. All their bass were caught on a custom-colored Yamamoto Senko. They also caught some of their bass on an Okeechobee Craw-colored Strike King Ocho. They weighed in a total of 15 bass over three days that weighed 66 pounds 15 ounces. Again, congrats to Peyton and Dalton.

If you still want to catch some specks, you need to get on the water this weekend. Kyle reports that the speck fishin’ has slowed down this past week, but we have a full moon on March 7. Three days before the full moon and three days after the full moon will give you a last chance to catch some specks. The bass will also be doin’ their thing on this full moon, so get out there and catch some fish.

The Harris Chain has been fishin’ good as well. The bass on the chain will be doin’ their thing as well on this full moon if you get chance to go this weekend. I fished the Harris Chain last week with my granddaughter’s boyfriend Josh Dannels. We caught and released eight bass on our last trip. Josh caught two bass that hit the scales over four pounds.

We had a great time on the water, and it’s always fun watchin’ the next generation catch fish. If you have kids, get them on the water and enjoy the outdoors. You will make some great memories, I guarantee it.

Well, y’all have a great week and I hope you get to go fishin’ this weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon

Save a few and good luck.