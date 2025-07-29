Temperatures soar as Apopka faces extreme heat warning Tuesday

Apopka is under an Extreme Heat Warning along with the rest of Orange County from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters anticipate dangerous heat, with temperatures around 100 degrees. However, soaring heat indices will make it will feel like 112 to 115 degrees.

“Be sure to keep hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade, and wear light clothing,” an Orange County press release said.

According to the National Weather Service, an Extreme Heat Warning requires action, including avoiding outdoor activities in the heat of the day and checking on family and neighbors.

The dangerous temperatures are the result of a heat dome over Central Florida. According to FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren, a heat dome acts as a shield that prevents most rain from forming and traps heat in the lower atmosphere.

LYNX is offering free bus rides to the county’s cooling locations, according to the county press release, which included a list of locations to seek safe haven from the heat.

“Cool locations are public spaces with air conditioning or recreational water features (splashpad), designed to help people stay safe from the heat,” the release said.

The following locations are designated cool locations:

Orange County Parks and Recreation – Indoor Space (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Apopka Station at West Orange Trail

Barnett Park (Magic Gym)

Bithlo Community Park

Goldenrod Recreation Center (Magic Gym)

Magnolia Park

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex

Meadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)

Orlo Vista Park

Renaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community Park

Silver Star Recreation Center (Magic Gym)

Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

West Orange Recreation Center

Orange County Parks and Recreation – Outdoor Splashpad (Hours Vary)

Barber Park

Barnett Park/Barnett Gym

Bithlo Community Park

Capehart Park

Downey Park

Dr. P Phillips Community Park

Orange County Library System (Hours Vary)

Alafaya Branch

Chickasaw Branch

Eatonville Branch

Fairview Shores Branch

Hiawassee Branch

Maitland Public Library*

North Orange Branch

Orlando Public Library

South Creek Branch

South Trail Branch

Southeast Branch

Southwest Branch

Washington Park Branch

West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center

Windermere Branch

Winter Garden Branch

Winter Park Library*

* Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System

Community Centers (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)

12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826

407-254-9619

Holden Heights Community Center

1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805

407-836-6777

John Bridges Community Center

445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703

407-836-6722

Maxey Community Center

830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

407-254-1973

Multicultural Center

7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818

407-836-8404

Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)

9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824

407-254-1951

Willow Street Community Center

6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798

407-836-6770

Homeless Shelters (Hours Vary)

Christian Service Center

Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

For any heat-related emergencies, call 911 immediately. For heat safety tips, visit the Florida Department of Health or go to #GetSummerReady. For current heat advisories, visit the National Weather Service.