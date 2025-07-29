Temperatures soar as Apopka faces extreme heat warning Tuesday

Photo by Marshall Tempest
Apopka is under an Extreme Heat Warning along with the rest of Orange County from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters anticipate dangerous heat, with temperatures around 100 degrees. However, soaring heat indices will make it will feel like 112 to 115 degrees.
“Be sure to keep hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade, and wear light clothing,” an Orange County press release said.
According to the National Weather Service, an Extreme Heat Warning requires action, including avoiding outdoor activities in the heat of the day and checking on family and neighbors.
The dangerous temperatures are the result of a heat dome over Central Florida. According to FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren, a heat dome acts as a shield that prevents most rain from forming and traps heat in the lower atmosphere.
LYNX is offering free bus rides to the county’s cooling locations, according to the county press release, which included a list of locations to seek safe haven from the heat.
“Cool locations are public spaces with air conditioning or recreational water features (splashpad), designed to help people stay safe from the heat,” the release said.
The following locations are designated cool locations:
Orange County Parks and Recreation – Indoor Space (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Apopka Station at West Orange Trail
Barnett Park (Magic Gym)
Bithlo Community Park
Goldenrod Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
Magnolia Park
Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex
Meadow Woods Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
Orlo Vista Park
Renaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community Park
Silver Star Recreation Center (Magic Gym)
Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
West Orange Recreation Center
Orange County Parks and Recreation – Outdoor Splashpad (Hours Vary)
Barber Park
Barnett Park/Barnett Gym
Bithlo Community Park
Capehart Park
Downey Park
Dr. P Phillips Community Park
Orange County Library System (Hours Vary)
Alafaya Branch
Chickasaw Branch
Eatonville Branch
Fairview Shores Branch
Hiawassee Branch
Maitland Public Library*
North Orange Branch
Orlando Public Library
South Creek Branch
South Trail Branch
Southeast Branch
Southwest Branch
Washington Park Branch
West Oaks Branch and Genealogy Center
Windermere Branch
Winter Garden Branch
Winter Park Library*
* Not affiliated with the Orange County Library System
Community Centers (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
East Orange Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)
12050 E Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826
407-254-9619
Holden Heights Community Center
1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805
407-836-6777
John Bridges Community Center
445 W 13th St., Apopka, FL 32703
407-836-6722
Maxey Community Center
830 Klondike Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787
407-254-1973
Multicultural Center
7149 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818
407-836-8404
Taft Community Center (Noon to 5 p.m.)
9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824
407-254-1951
Willow Street Community Center
6565 Willow St., Zellwood, FL 32798
407-836-6770
Homeless Shelters (Hours Vary)
Christian Service Center
Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
For any heat-related emergencies, call 911 immediately. For heat safety tips, visit the Florida Department of Health or go to #GetSummerReady. For current heat advisories, visit the National Weather Service.