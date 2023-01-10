Teen male shot as result of Wekiva High School shooting

A teenage male had been shot as a result of a shooting at Wekiva High School and went to the hospital in stable condition, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

On Friday, January 6, at 9:08 p.m., OCSO deputies responded to Wekiva High School for a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found the one teenage male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This was not an active shooter incident, and the campus has been cleared and is safe, according to information OCSO released on January 6.

“Orange County Public Schools continually reviews its safety procedures and makes necessary enhancements to provide a safe environment for all individuals on district property,” a spokesman for Orange County Public Schools said in a press statement. “School District Police continue to work closely with local law enforcement in their investigation however, in an effort to maintain a safe environment we cannot disclose specific safety measures that are currently in place. There will be enhanced security at both Wekiva and Edgewater high schools until further notice. The safety of students and staff always comes first.”

The investigation is in its early stages. Deputies are actively looking for the shooter or shooters, according to OCSO.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.