Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change doesn’t just wash your car, they pamper it

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is a privately owned and operated company, founded by Alan Schneider and Eddie Moy.

They opened the original Sweetwater Car Wash in Ocoee, Florida, in 2009. They have a game plan to open five more new stores in the next few years.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change offers a variety of packages that fits every need while being affordable. They offer $6 Express Washes and free self-service vacuums to complete service including hand wax, vinyl treatments, spot removal, clear coat sealer, interior detail, and Wheel Brite tire dressing. They also offer a lube and oil change service featuring Castrol products. Their goal is that each of their guests leaves totally satisfied with not just a cleaned car, but also a pampered car.

Cars inside the 135-foot tunnel experience a cleansing of soaps, soft brushes, and a rinse that washes away even the most stubborn dirt, stains, and love-bugs baked on by the Florida sun. Also, the Apopka location has a laser-guided drying system that ensures precision drying for the fewest water spots.

Most people use about 100 gallons of water when they wash their cars. Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change uses about 60 gallons and recycles 90 percent. Plus, they treat their water with ozone and use a water softening system.

Guests can wait for their cars in an air-conditioned waiting room, featuring cable television, free Wi-Fi, and a window into the tunnel area. Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change focuses on training for quality and makes sure that they have a friendly and comfortable environment for their customers while still providing faster service. Their attention to detail explains why they were voted first place in the oil change category in The Best of Apopka for the second year in a row.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change ensures their clients have the cleanest car possible with the utmost efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change features ‘Wacky Wednesdays,’ a $4 Express Wash. In addition, guests who purchase an express oil change also receive a complimentary car wash.

Also, if you purchase any Wash Express and it rains on the day of your purchase, you can return within 48 hours and they will re-wash that vehicle absolutely free!

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is conveniently located at 1609 South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka. You can also contact them at 407-814-3456 or visit their website www.sweetwatercw.com for more information.

