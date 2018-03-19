Suzanne Kidd drops out of race; Alexander Smith automatically elected

Apopka City Council Seat 1 candidate Suzanne Kidd has dropped out of the race.

Kidd, who finished first in the four-way race for the seat in the Tuesday, March 13, city election and was facing a runoff with Alexander Smith, filed a document with the Apopka city clerk’s office on Monday morning stating that she was withdrawing from the race.

As a result, Smith (pictured) is automatically elected to Seat 1, taking over for longtime City Commissioner Billie Dean, who elected not to run again after serving for 24 years.

“Alexander Smith is the new Apopka city commissioner,” said Bill Cowles, Orange County supervisor of elections.

Kidd’s decision means there will be just one race on the April 10 runoff ballot. The Seat 2 runoff features incumbent Commissioner Diane Velazquez against challenger Alice Nolan.

In the March 13 election for Seat 1, Kidd received 37.44 percent of the race while Smith got 30.03 percent. Gene Knight and Theresa Mott finished third and fourth, respectively.

In the race for Seat 2, Nolan outdistanced Velazquez with 39.7 percent for Nolan and 37.49 percent for Velazquez.

Cowles said the vote-by-mail ballots were scheduled to be dropped in the mail on Monday night, but now that will be delayed by 24 hours.

“We are not mailing vote-by-mail ballots tonight because we are reprinting the ballots with no Seat 1 race on it. I want voters to have the correct ballot,” Cowles said.

He said his office will send out 5,300 of the vote-by-mail ballots.

*UPDATE: As of this afternoon, Monday, March 19, Kidd has not returned a voice mail message from The Apopka Chief requesting a comment.*