Supper starts with pork chops and ends with cake

We have a “family favorite” from 2009 edition of Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites. It is called Cornflake-Coated Pork Chops. Don’t forget to check the internal temperature of your pork chops with an internal meat thermometer, which you can buy for as little as $12.98 online. Your chops should be between 145 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit when done for human consumption. Incidentally, I use my meat thermometer for everything, including temps inside my house or ambient air outside or even the water in my koi pond. I must feed my koi fish when it is above 60 degrees. These thermometers come in really handy and not just for cooking.

From Wholesomeyum.com, we have Roasted Brussels Sprouts. I love brussels sprouts, but frankly I get bored with simply cooking them in a pan of water on the stove and throwing in butter and salt before serving. I love them spiced up a little bit; not spicy hot, but seasoned with lemon zest, garlic and salt. And I like adding some chopped-up crispy bacon to my brussels sprouts! You can ensure they come out delicious so that your family says, “Yummm, Mom is roasting brussels sprouts for supper!”

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock has a great recipe for Butternut Squash Casserole. This one was contributed by Nancy Payne. For novices using butternut squash, the following directions come from Amy at PinchMeGood.com. Using a large sturdy cutting board and large sharp knife, you will stand the squash up and cut it in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds with a spoon, saving them for roasting if you choose. Then brush the cut surfaces of the squash with olive oil. Sprinkle the squash with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet, cut side up, and bake for an hour or more at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You will know it is done when you can easily stick a fork in it.

How about black bean soup from Savannah Style! This recipe says to cook the beans in the soaking water, but I notice many recipes say to discard the soaking water and cover the beans with fresh water until beans are two inches below the surface. Then cook until the beans are soft but not mushy.

Reader and dear friend Joyce Lampp’s Sour Cream Pound Cake cannot be beat! It is a great favorite whenever she brings one in. We just love Joyce’s cakes (and hint, hint… other goodies)!

CORNFLAKE-COATED PORK CHOPS

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

INGREDIENTS:

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons milk

5 cups cornflake cereal, crushed (about 2 cups crushed)

6 boneless pork chops (about 3/4-inch thick)

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 large lemon, halved

Garnish: halved lemon slices

INSTRUCTIONS:

Stir together eggs and milk in a shallow dish. Place cornflake crumbs in a shallow dish. Sprinkle pork evenly with lemon pepper, salt, and garlic powder. Dip pork chops in egg mixture, and dredge in cornflake crumbs. Place chops on a lightly greased rack on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until done. Squeeze lemon juice evenly over chops, and garnish, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS FROM WHOLESOMEYUM

Recipe from Wholesomeyum.com

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups Brussels sprouts (cut in half lengthwise)

1/4 cup Olive oil

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp Sea salt

1/4 tsp Black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Season the brussels sprouts. Cut them in half lengthwise, then toss them in a large mixing bowl with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. 2) Spread them on the sheet pan. Dump the brussels sprouts onto an extra large baking sheet (this is my favorite, or use two small ones) and arrange them in a single layer. You can line the pan if you like. It doesn’t matter if the cut sides are facing up or down, as long as they are in a single layer, because you’ll be flipping them anyway. 3) Roast until irresistibly crispy. Place the brussels sprouts in the oven and roast, tossing halfway through, until they are tender, browned, and slightly charred. You can decide how much browning you like, but I like quite a bit.

ROASTING:

1) Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (204 degrees C). Line an extra large baking sheet, or two jelly roll pans, with foil or parchment paper. 2) In a large bowl, toss the brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. 3) Arrange the brussels sprouts in a single layer on the baking pans, making sure each sprout is touching the pan. 4) Roast brussels sprouts for about 25-35 minutes, tossing halfway through, until browned and slightly charred. 5) Optional step: If you want them even more browned or crispy, place under the broiler for 2-3 minutes.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH CASSEROLE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups butternut squash, cooked and mashed

3 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup melted butter

1/2 cup milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon coconut flavoring

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all ingredients, blending well; spoon into lightly greased 1-1/2 quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until firm.

BLACK BEAN SOUP

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound black beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium ripe tomato

1 bay leaf

1/2 medium onion

1/2 medium green pepper

1 garlic clove, unpeeled and crushed

…

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 level teaspoon crushed oregano

1/4 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons wine vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

…

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry

INSTRUCTIONS:

1) Wash beans and discard imperfect ones. Place in a deep bowl and cover with water 2 inches above beans. Soak overnight. 2) Next day, pour beans into a 3 to 4 quart kettle with the same soaking water. If necessary, add more water so that beans will be covered one inch above. Add to the beans: 2 tablespoons olive oil, whole tomato, bay leaf, 1/2 onion, 1/2 green pepper, crushed garlic clove. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to moderate, cover and cook until beans are tender, about 1 hour. Use only a wooden spoon for stirring. Remove the bay leaf and what is left of the half onion, tomato, pepper and garlic. 3) In a skillet, heat 1/2 cup olive oil and sauté the chopped onion and green pepper until transparent. Add the garlic, crushed oregano, cumin, wine vinegar and salt. Stir to mix well and cook 2 minutes longer, then add to beans. Stir in hot sauce, cover and cook for a good half hour. Check and correct seasonings; thenadd sherry. Serve hot with cooked long grain white rice and raw chopped onions.

JOYCE LAMPP’S SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine

3 cups sugar

6 eggs

1 8-ounce cup sour cream

3 cups plain flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cream butter and sugar together. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating after each addition. Sift flour, salt and soda together. Add 1 cup of the sifted flour mixture at a time to the creamed butter and sugar mixture, alternating with a third of the sour cream. Beat until well mixed. Then add vanilla, mixing in. Spray tube pan with cooking spray. Cut and line the bottom of tube pan with waxed paper. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Cool on cooling rack before removing from pan.