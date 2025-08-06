State turns down Orange County comprehensive plan  

The Florida Department of Commerce turned down Orange County’s 25-year comprehensive plan, saying the plan conflicts with a newly passed state law regarding emergency management and disaster recovery in the state, especially after hurricanes.

In spite of this obstacle, Orange County will keep applying Vision 2050 and Orange Code, both which the Board of County Commissioners officially adopted on June 3.

Vision 2050 shows the blueprint for Orange County’s growth over the next 30 years. Orange Code sets up the development guidelines necessary to make this blueprint a reality.

“The existing Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code will continue to apply to all land use, zoning, and development matters until further notice,” the Orange County’s Vision 2050 and Orange Code website states.

In a July 28 letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, the Florida Department of Commerce declared that after reviewing Vision 2050, the county’s comprehensive plan is “null and void” because some parts go against Senate Bill 180. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law last June and it is now Chapter 2025-190 of the Florida Statutes.

Among its requirements, the law prevents local governments within 100 miles of a hurricane’s path or areas under federal disaster declarations from proposing or adopting moratoriums on reconstruction or redevelopment of any hurricane-damaged property. The law’s restrictions are in place until Oct. 1, 2027.

Orange County submitted amendments to Vision 2050 to the state on June 12 and, after reviewing the document, the commerce department concluded that the document doesn’t follow the new state law

“Orange County’s adopted amendment is more restrictive or burdensome [than state law], making it null and void,” the Department of Commerce letter states.

The Orange County website laid out its next course of action in response to the state’s decision.

“Orange County staff intends to meet with representatives from the Florida Department of Commerce to gain a clearer understanding of their concerns and to receive guidance on appropriate next steps,” the Vision 2050 website states. “We are also preparing for future engagement with the Board of County Commissioners to discuss the matter and seek direction.”

Orange County said on its website it will share more information as soon as it becomes available: “We’re committed to transparency and will keep the public updated throughout this process.”