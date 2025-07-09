State gives Orange County Public Schools an ‘A’ grade for 2024-25

Of the over one dozen schools in the Apopka area, two Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) schools received “A” grades for the 2024-2025 school year: Kelly Park School and Wolf Lake Elementary, maintaining their grades for the second consecutive year.

Overall, OCPS scored an “A” grade for the second year in a row from the Florida Department of Education, which on July 7 unveiled school and district grades for the 2024-25 school year.

Since last year, OCPS stayed the same or rose in 11 of the 12 accountability components, according to an OCPS news release.

Ninety-six OCPS traditional schools received an “A” grade, up from the previous year’s 88. Seventy-six percent of traditional schools got an “A” or “B,” which is a leap from last year’s 69 percent.

No traditional schools in OCPS got a “D” or “F” grade.

“I’m incredibly proud of our students, staff, and families,” OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez said in a news release. “Our commitment to the science of reading and data-driven decisions has strengthened literacy and boosted graduation rates. These gains reflect the collective dedication of our OCPS team—well done!”

Fourteen Apopka area schools were listed on the Florida Department of Education 2025 school grades list.

The following schools received “B” Grades: Lakeville Elementary, Apopka Middle, Zellwood Elementary, Dream Lake Elementary, Apopka Elementary, Apopka High, Piedmont Lakes Middle and Wolf Lake Middle.

The following schools received “C” grades: Clay Springs Elementary, Rock Springs, Phillis Wheatley Elementary and Wekiva High School.