State agencies investigate mass fish kill at Lake Apopka

State agencies are investigating the cause of a mass fish kill that was discovered in Lake Apopka last weekend.



“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is the lead investigator on this matter and will provide their findings once their analysis is complete,” said Ashley Evitt, spokeswoman for the St. Johns River Water Management District, in a Thursday, Feb. 6, email. “The St. Johns River Water Management District has also collected additional water quality samples in the area. On Monday, the District collected two samples for harmful algal bloom (HAB) evaluation, one sample at the south end of the lake near the Oakland Nature Preserve, and a second in the northwest portion of the lake, near the inlet canal for the Marsh Flow-Way. These samples were sent to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s lab for algal identification and toxin evaluation. Those results, along with FWC’s findings, will be analyzed to better understand the cause.”



On Monday, Feb. 4, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Orange County cautioned the public of the presence of blue-green algae in Lake Apopka (near Oakland Nature Preserve), Lake Roberts (South Dock), Lake Butler (West Shore), and Lake Hancock (John Hancock Drive Boat Ramp) on Feb. 4. According to a Feb. 4 news release from DOH, water sample testing was underway.



“The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) can provide information regarding the public’s health when consuming fish from blue-green algae waters,” wrote Kent Donahue, spokesman for DOH-Orange, in a Thursday, Feb. 6, email. “Fish tested from water with blue-green algae show that cyanotoxins do not significantly accumulate in the edible parts (muscle or fillet) of fish but can in other organs. Prior to consuming, rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish to the appropriate temperature. Do not eat shellfish in waters with blue-green algae blooms.”



As the state’s fourth largest lake, Lake Apopka is the headwaters of the Ocklawaha Chain of Lakes, located in northwest Orange and southeast Lake counties. St. Johns River Water Management District spent decades restoring Lake Apopka and improving its water quality.

