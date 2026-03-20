Spring equinox brings higher gas prices to Apopka

As the temperature starts climbing from an unusually chilly winter, the average national and state gas prices have climbed with it.

“With the Spring equinox ushering in warmer weather and more time on the road, gas prices are trending upward alongside seasonal demand,” said a March 19 news release from AAA. “Last week’s announcement by the White House to release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves over four months has no immediate relief on the oil market as the price of a barrel of crude continues to climb.”

Friday’s average national gas price was $3.912, slightly lower than Florida’s average of $3.950. Last week’s average in Florida was approximately 23 cents lower at $3.716.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices in Apopka range from around $3.79 to $3.99 per gallon. Stations offering the $3.79 price include the Mobil at 454 E Main St. and the Sam’s Club at 1500 S Orange Blossom Trail.

Florida’s average gas price ranks 11th in the nation, with California at $5.658 and Oklahoma charging $3.214.