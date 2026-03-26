Spicy Creole, skillet potatoes and a sweet finish

We have a recipe from The Southern Slow Cooker for Shrimp Creole. Kendra Morris says, “Louisiana Creole cooking has a diverse array of influences, which includes those of European settlers who came to New Orleans, specifically those from Spain, France, and Germany. This slow-cooker version of Shrimp Creole involves simmering the sauce for up to 8 hours and adding the shrimp at the very end of cooking, and this way they don’t overcook. Serve this spicy Creole dish over steamed rice garnished with green onions.” By the way, where it says to spray the inside of your slow cooker, I do not waste money on cooking spray in aerosol cans; I simply smear the inside of any pan, pot or cooker with a good grade of olive oil, and it works very well.

How about Spinach Souffle from our treasured copy of “What’s Cookin’ in Apopka?” This is a wonderful spiral-bound booklet that was compiled and published in 1963 by The Apopka Woman’s Club. The recipes therein were contributed by the ladies of the club. This club is supported by women who love Apopka and who, in partnership with the City of Apopka, will be putting on the 64th Art & Foliage Festival on April 25 and 26. The proceeds of this annual event are always returned to the community. The club was chartered in 1957 with 60 members. This will be their 69th year in operation.

Here are two recipes for Fried Raw Potatoes and Allegheny Home Fries (Country-Fried Potatoes) from Hearty Country Cooking by Mark Sohn. He says, “To make Fried Raw Potatoes, we use peeled, diced potatoes. I like to fry them in a little oil over low heat. You can make fried raw potatoes with finely diced (1/4-inch cubes), medium-diced (1/2-inch cubes) or coarsely diced (3/4-inch cubes) potatoes. With larger cubes, more potatoes will fit in a single layer in the skillet, but they will need to cook longer. Allow 1/3-teaspoon salt and 1/3-cup diced onions for each cup of diced potatoes, but do not crowd the pan – these are not hashed browns.”

From Treasures and Pleasures, we have Sis Pitman’s Bourbon Pecan Pound Cake. Try the baking powder that doesn’t have aluminum in the ingredients. It only costs a few cents more and leaves no bitter taste.

SHRIMP CREOLE

Recipe from The Southern Slow Cooker by Kendra Bailey Morris

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

4 small cloves garlic, minced

1 (16-ounce) can diced tomatoes with its juice

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1 pound medium-size shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and black pepper

Steamed long-grain rice, for serving

Minced chives or green onions, for garnish

Hot sauce, for serving

1) Spray the inside of the slow cooker with cooking spray. 2) Heat the butter and olive oil in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and then sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute. Transfer the onion, celery, and garlic to the slow cooker and add the tomatoes, tomato sauce, thyme, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, salt, cayenne, and bay leaves. Cover and cook on low for at least 6 hours and up to 8 hours. 3) One hour before serving, add the bell pepper and continue to cook on low. Finally, during the last 10 minutes, add the shrimp and cook until they are pink and slightly curled (be careful not to overcook). Season with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaf and spoon over rice. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh chives. Serve with hot sauce on the side.

MRS. L. B. JOHNSON’S SPINACH SOUFFLE

WHAT’S COOKIN’? IN APOPKA, FLORIDA

The Apopka Woman’s Club

3 eggs, separated

1 cup chopped cooked spinach

Butter, enough for sauté plus

Butter, 2 tablespoons for white sauce

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup rich milk or light cream

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup grated cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup thick white sauce

Sauté onions in small amount of butter. Make a sauce of 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 cup of milk – rich milk or light cream, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Beat yolks until thick and lemon colored. Stir into white sauce, then add spinach and cheese. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites and turn into greased casserole. Set in pan of hot water and bake in moderate oven 350 degrees about 50 minutes. Serve at once.

MARK SOHN’S FRIED RAW POTATOES

Hearty Country Cooking

1 tablespoon butter, olive oil, or bacon grease (just enough to barely cover the bottom of the pan)

3 cups medium-diced firm new potatoes

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 cup diced onions (optional)

1) Wash the potatoes and remove any brown spots. If you dice the potatoes ahead, store them in the refrigerator in a bowl of water. 2) In a heavy-bottomed frying pan over low-medium heat, melt the butter and add the potatoes. Cover and fry 10 to 15 minutes. 3) Turn the potatoes, and if they are cooked through to the center, remove the lid, add the onions, and increase the heat to medium. 4) Cook another 10 to 15 minutes, turning them every 5 minutes, or until they have browned on all sides. Serve. Yield: 3 servings.

Note: Healthy choice alternative: You can fry potatoes in little or even no oil. In this recipe, I have already reduced the butter to one quarter tablespoon per serving, but you can further reduce it by using nonstick cooking spray. Omit the salt and offer it at the table.

Serve these potatoes with green beans, corn bread, and pork chops, or for breakfast with fresh fruit, Buttermilk Biscuits, Country Ham and Red-Eye Gravy, White Sausage Gravy, or Potato Gravy.

MARK SOHN’S ALLEGHENY HOME FRIES (COUNTRY-FRIED POTATOES)

Hearty Country Cooking

Home Fries are not fried potatoes. To make home fries, double the above recipe. The onions are NOT optional. Cut the potatoes in half and then slice them. Slice the onions. Layer the sliced potatoes and onions in a frying pan. Cook, covered, over low heat for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Cook uncovered an additional 15 minutes. With low heat and so many potatoes in the pan, these fries will be steamed and soft, but tasty. Yield 6 servings.

SIS PITMAN’S BOURBON PECAN POUND CAKE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures Cookbook

1 cup solid shortening

2-1/2 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup bourbon

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or Bundt pan. In large mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until very smooth. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg; add to sugar mixture alternating with sour cream and bourbon – beginning and ending with flour. Beat just until well blended, then fold in pecans. Turn into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then turn out on a wire rack to finish cooling. Pour glaze over cake; decorate with pecan halves, if desired.

BOURBON GLAZE:

Mix 2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon, plus enough

Water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a pourable glaze. Beat until very smooth. Pour over cake.