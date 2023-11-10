Specks biting on Harris and Kissimmee chains

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is enjoyin’ this Chamber of Commerce weather that we are havin’. These cool mornings are just what you need to get you up and out of bed, and go fishin’. Feelin’ that cool wind hittin’ you in the face as you run across the lake, just makes your day.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ lots of specks. Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup have been producin’ some nice stringers of specks. Some folks are catchin’ some good‘uns, too. I’ve seen lots of big specks that were caught over the weekend. A lot of folks posted their big specks on Facebook that they caught on Lake Monroe. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners.

The Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain have been good lakes to catch some specks in, as well. Most folks are usin’ minners to catch ‘em in West Lake and Lake Kissimmee. You can try usin’ a jig tipped with a minner and see if you can generate some bites, as well. The bass fishin’ hasn’t been too bad, either.

Congrats to the team of Marion Crowder of Tampa, and Kris Smythe of Plant City on winnin’ the 2023 Blazer Xtreme Bass Series Championship on the Harris Chain last weekend. They weighed in a two-day total of 43.21 pounds to take the win. They won a new Blazer 625 Pro Elite Package powered by a Mercury 250 horse power Pro XS Power Poles and many extras, the boat was valued at more than $85,000.

The biggest bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Chase Burlew and Robbie Anderson. Their big bass hit the scales at 8.53 pounds. There were over 180 boats from all the divisions from across the state of Florida. There were 12 divisions and over 108 events held this past season.

Again, congrats to all the teams that qualified for the championship, and I know everyone is looking forward to next year.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is doin’ pretty good right now. Lots of folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners fished around the shoreline vegetation and the submerged hydrilla beds throughout the lake.

The Butler Chain is still doin’ good for numbers of bass throughout last week. Folks are catchin’ plenty of keeper-size bass on a variety of baits. Lipless crank-baits, chatter-baits, and plastic worms. Some folks are catchin’ some bass on a drop-shot rig in Lake Butler and Lake Downs.

So, the fishin’ for either specks or bass is doin’ pretty good right now. If you want to catch some fish, now would be a good time to go and get on the water and catch some fish.

We have a new moon on Monday of next week, so the fishin’ should be real good.

I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Go Fishin’

Save a few and good luck!