Specks, bass are bitin’ as water cools off

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is enjoyin’ some of this cooler weather we have been havin’. It’s really been pretty nice and it’s always a good time to go fishin’ with the weather like it is.

The fishin’ hasn’t been too bad if you like to catch some specks. The specks are still bitin’ in Lake Jesup under the bridge and in open water in Lake Monroe. We have been gettin’ some nice rains lately so make sure you are bein’ careful while on the water. If you are goin’ speck fishin’, make sure you get a bucket of minners or try jigs tipped with a minner for some great action.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good on the Maitland Chain. Folks are catchin’ some bass by freelinin’ shiners out the back of the boat, over the submerged hydrilla, and on the eel-grass beds.

American Bass Anglers held a two-day tournament out of Lake Toho over the weekend. You could weigh in five bass each day. Congrats to Levi Brown on his win on Lake Toho. Levi weighed in 10 bass over two days of fishin’ that weighed a total of 44.87 pounds. Levi also caught a big bass that weighed 9.24 lbs. durin’ the tournament. There were 87 boats in the tournament.

I would have to say the bass fishin’ this past weekend was pretty good on the Kissimmee Chain. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been pretty good as well. Rick and I fished the Harris Chain last week and we had a great day on the water. It’s been a little tough for us over the summer but last week made up for it. Rick caught and released 12 bass up to 8.5 pounds each and I caught 8 bass up to 6 lbs. each. We released all of our bass to be caught again. We also caught some nice 2 and 3 pounders durin’ the day. We caught most of our bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. I did catch a nice bass on a spinnerbait.

The rains we have been havin’ have lowered the water temperatures and that’s helped the fishin’. It’s been a hot summer just like it always is here in Florida, but the cooler water and cooler weather will get the fish to bitin’ real good this winter.

Well, that’s it for this week. Get your family and go fishin’. It’s a great time on the water and the kids will enjoy catchin’ some fish. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!