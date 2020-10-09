Italian Braciole is a meat and sauce served over cooked spaghetti

We have a meat dish made with beef cubed steaks from Paths of Sunshine. It is called Italian Braciole, and the meat and sauce is served over cooked spaghetti similar to the way we serve spaghetti and meatballs.

Savannah Style cookbook’s Marinated Chicken on the Grill is meant to be prepared the night before you plan to put it on the grill. This recipe yields 12 pieces of chicken.

Toni LaPierre’s Maryland Crab Cakes is superb for any time but especially for festive occasions. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their Feeding the Flock recipes with us.

A recipe loved by everyone is Old Fashioned Mac ‘n Cheese from Muellers. I’ve used this very same recipe for years.

Fresh beets are a delicacy. To those who might say, “Oh, I’d rather eat dirt than beets!” I say, they need to be fresh out of the garden to be at their peak of flavor. Cooked in a little water, drained, and buttered, they are simply delicious. If you have beets with the greens intact, cut the greens off, leaving 2 inches on the root prior to boiling, which helps maintain their color. You can saute the greens in a little oil and seasonings and serve as a side dish. Alternatively, you can roast beets in olive oil with a little salt and pepper or steam them until tender in a double boiler that allows the nutrients to remain in the vegetable. Some like to pressure-cook beets. And some like them RAW for their crispy sweetness. Below is a recipe from Savannah Style for Beets with Orange Sauce.

Try the Mile-High Apricot Pie made from canned apricots and meringue contributed by Connie Polanshek in the Jones-Morris Family Treasury.

And from an old friend at First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures, we have Sis Pitman’s recipe for Peanut Butter Fudge.

ITALIAN BRACIOLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

6 cubed beef steaks

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chili sauce

1/2 cup beef broth

1 (4-ounce) can sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper

2 tablespoons sliced pimiento-stuffed olives

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked spaghetti

1/2 cup cold water

3 tablespoons flour

Season cubed steaks. Spread onion on steaks and roll. Secure with toothpicks. Place seams down in 10 x 6 x 2 baking dish. Combine chili sauce, broth, mushrooms, pepper, olives, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, garlic and pepper. Pour over beef rolls. Bake 350 degrees about 1-1/4 hours. Arrange meat rolls atop spaghetti on serving platter. Keep warm. Pour pan juices in measuring cup, skim off fat. Add enough water to make 1-1/2 cups liquid. Blend flour with cold water. Add to meat juices and cook until desired consistency. Spoon sauce over meat and pasta. Serves 6.

MARINATED CHICKEN

ON THE GRILL

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

12 chicken pieces

1-1/2 cups oil

3/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1/2 cup wine vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons parsley flakes

1/2 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

Combine all ingredients and stir well. Pour over chicken pieces. Let stand in refrigerator overnight. Cook chicken on the grill in a pan for about 30 minutes, basting and turning frequently. Remove from pan and place chicken directly on grill for about 10 minutes.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1 large egg

1-1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 pound lump crab meat

4 or 6 crushed saltine crackers OR 1/2 cup bread crumbs.

In deep bowl, beat egg lightly with wire wisk. Add mayonnaise, mustard, pepper, salt, Tabasco, and Worcestershire Sauce. Blend until smooth. Add crab meat and crackers or bread crumbs. Toss with fingers to mix. Form into patties and fry in oil until lightly brown.

OLD FASHIONED MAC ‘N CHEESE FROM MUELLERS

8 ounces (1/2 pkg) Mueller’s Elbows

1/4 cup margarine or butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups milk

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup croutons

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta for 3 minutes and drain well. In medium saucepan, melt butter. Blend in flour, mustard, salt, and pepper. Gradually add milk and cook until mixture is smooth and bubbly, stirring constantly. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture boils, stirring constantly. Turn heat to low, and simmer 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually mix in cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Add pasta; mix lightly. Pour into 2-quart casserole. Top with croutons. Bake uncovered 25 minutes or until temperature reaches 165-175 degrees.

BEETS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup orange juice

16 ounces canned tiny whole beets, drained

Orange slices for garnish

Combine sugar, salt, cornstarch, butter and orange juice. Cook until thick. Place drained beets in casserole dish and pour sauce over. Reheat in oven before serving if necessary.

Garnish with orange slices.

CONNIE POLANSHEK’S

MILE-HIGH APRICOT PIE

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

Graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup chopped almonds

Make graham cracker crust from cracker crumbs/butter/nuts. See directions on graham cracker crumb packages. Bake at 375 degrees for eight minutes. Cool.

Apricot preserves

1 can apricot halves

Lemon juice

Plain gelatin

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 eggs, separated

Spread 1/3 cup apricot preserves on bottom. Drain 1-pound can apricot halves. Put half the juice plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice in saucepan. Sprinkle with one envelope plain gelatin. Let stand five minutes. Add 1/3-cup sugar and 1/4-teaspoon salt. Add four egg yolks beaten slightly, then cook mixture until slightly thickened. Remove from heat, stir in apricots. Chill.

Beat 4 egg whites stiff and add 1/3 cup sugar. Fold in apricot mixture. Pour into pie shell. Chill 3 to 4 hours.

SIS PITMAN’S

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE DREAMS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup milk

Few grains of salt

1 cup marshmallows

1/4 pound peanut butter

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cook sugar, milk and salt to the soft-ball stage. Add marshmallows, peanut butter and butter just before removing from the stove. Cool, add vanilla and beat, then pour into a buttered pan.

NOTE: Peanut butter weight is: 1 pound = 1.89 cups, divided by 4 = 0.4725 cups, so you can probably do 1/2 cup (or little less) of peanut butter and be just fine. Or 1/4 pound peanut butter = 7-1/2 tablespoons.