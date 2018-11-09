Specks are hot in Monroe, Jesup, St. Johns

Hello Folks,

Well, the cooler weather we had didn’t last too long, but, hey, it was better than nothin’. The cool fronts that came through our area knocked the fish for a loop for a couple of days. After a couple of days, the fishin’ picked back up and folks started catchin’ fish again.

I talked to Kyle at Bitters Bait and Tackle this week and he reported that folks were catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. You can also catch some specks in the St. Johns River. Most folks are driftin’ open water with minners and doin’ real good if the weather permits. Kyle also reported that some folks are catchin’ some big shellcrackers in Lake Monroe. You need to fish the submerged brush piles throughout the lake. Most of the shellcrackers are bitin’ on red worms and wigglers.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow but if you take along some shiners, you should be able to catch a few bass in the St. Johns. The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good on most days. It all depends on the weather and how many fronts come through our area. I would start off with top-water baits at first light. Once the sun gets up, look for bass feedin’ along the shoreline cover on baitfish. Try a lipless crank-bait or a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait around the cover. Fish the pads, grass-lines, and the cypress trees throughout the lake. Also fish the submerged hydrilla and pepper grass patches throughout the lake.

My buddy at work fished Lake Fairview after work before the time changed. He was fishin’ on Halloween evenin’ and he got a nice treat. He caught a nice bass that weighed in at 4 lbs. 5 oz. He caught her on the slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait around a dock. If you want to fish close to home, give Lake Fairview a try.

Rick and I fished the Harris Chain last week. We caught 12 bass before the wind blew us off the lake. We didn’t catch any big ’uns like last time but we were able to catch two nice bass. Rick caught one that weighed 2 lbs. 8 oz., and mine weighed 3 lbs. 8 oz. All of our bass were caught on plastic worms. Rick was on point again regainin’ his title of choupique king. It’s pronounced (shoe-pic) Some folks call ’em mud fish or bowfin. Rick was flippin’ the heavy cover when he caught her. She weighed at least 5 or 6 lbs.

Hopefully, it will be a nice weekend and you get a chance to do some fishin’. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: check the weather.

Save a few and good luck!