Funeral will be Tuesday October 17 at the Apopka High School Auditorium. Visitation will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Service will be at 5:30 p.m.

In leu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Apopka High School Athletic Program or to the Trinity Baptist Church Music Ministry.

Feel free to wear Tennessee orange or Darter blue, but as John would say “not together”.