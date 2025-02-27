Senior Citizens Club celebrates Black history with event

Highlights include artifact displays, emphasis on significance of Black history

By Teresa Sargeant

Reporter

The Apopka Progressive Senior Citizens Club, Inc., celebrated Black History Month and the accomplishments of Black Americans with addresses about their significance in the nation’s history, artifact displays, and more.

The club held the event at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the John H. Bridges Community Center in Apopka.

Many tables displayed historical artifacts, some from the Apopka Museum. The club’s Black History Committee compiled the Train of Courage and Triumph, a wall of pictures showing historical people. These pictures formed a timeline of American Black history. Committee members presented the Train of Courage and Triumph at the event.

Several people at the event such as retired Judge Theotis Bronson and retired attorney Jeanelle Bronson emphasized the importance of Black Americans remembering the struggle their ancestors endured throughout American history.