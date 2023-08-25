Second full moon on August 30 will make fishin’ better

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and you got a chance to do some fishin’ this past weekend. Hopefully, after the Labor Day weekend, we will start to get some cooler weather. We have our second full moon this month. We will be havin’ the full moon on Wednesday, August 30. So, leadin’ up to that day, the fishin’ should really be gettin’ good.

The fishin’ right now is slow to good, dependin’ on where you are fishin’. The bass fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good over on the Harris Chain. Most folks are gettin’ on the water early before the heat runs them off.

You need to fish the shoreline cover at first light and then move to deeper water and fish the brush piles located throughout the chain. If you can find some submerged grass, give that a try as well. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and chatter-baits.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that there are a few folks still gettin’ on the water and catchin’ some bluegills and a few shellcrackers. Most of the panfish are bein’ caught on red worms, and grass-shrimp. The best place to catch ’em has been the St. Johns River.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been doin’ good as of late. The tournaments that are still goin’ on through the summer have been producin’ some nice stringers of bass.

It’s taken at least 20 pounds or more to get a check. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on a variety of baits. The top baits have been plastic worms, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and chatter-baits. I’m getting’ some reports that a few bass are hittin’ on top-water baits at first light.

Bass fishin’ has been doin’ good at the Butler Chain. Most folks are catchin’ plenty of small bass with a few 2 to 3 pounders durin’ the day. You need to fish the shoreline cover at first light and then move to deeper water and fish the off-shore grass and submerged hydrilla beds.

Some folks are doin’ good fishin’ around the isolated pepper grass patches located off-shore in deeper water.

The bass fishin’ in the Maitland Chain is still producin’ some nice bass. Most folks are fishin’ the submerged grass areas in the lake.

You can rip a lipless crank-bait right through the grass or a chatter-bait in those grass beds.

Well, that’s all I have this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ real soon. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon Wednesday.

Save a few and good luck!