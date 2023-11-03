Scouting for Food Drive will collect food for those in need

As food insecurity rises in local communities, the 2023 Scouting for Food Drive, sponsored by AdventHealth, aims to collect food for those who are in need.

Scouts will be delivering bags in local neighborhoods on Saturday, November 4, and will come back to collect the donated food on doorsteps on Saturday, November 11.

Residents are encouraged to place non-perishable goods in a bag on their door step by 8 a.m. Saturday, November 11 to be picked up by the Scouts.

AdventHealth is partnering with the Boy Scouts of America Central Florida Council to lead the way in doing service for the community and help end hunger. The food and cash donations are directed to Second Harvest Food Bank, and other local food pantries.

This year marks the fourth year that AdventHealth has partnered with the Scouts for this food drive. AdventHealth is committed to improving the health, prosperity, and well-being of the communities they serve.

For more information, visit cflscouting.org/scouting-for-food/.

