Saturday Sounds returns to Apopka Amphitheater

Staff Reports

Family-friendly concert series Saturday Sounds returns to the Apopka Amphitheater this weekend.

Saturday Sounds will feature local artists and tribute bands on select Saturdays through May 2026. The Dave Capp Project will kick off the series 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

“The DCP combines the talents of professional musicians and plays a variety of styles, including pop, dance, jazz, blues, R&B, Motown, rock and ballads,” the city of Apopka website said. “DCP was nominated by the Orlando Weekly Reader’s Poll as ‘Best Music Act’ for 4 consecutive years.”

The amphitheater provides 1,360 free seats, although guests may bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Guests may also bring their own food and drinks or choose from a variety of food trucks on select evenings. Tents are not permitted.

Saturday Sounds is scheduled for the following evenings of fall 2025, with spring 2026 dates yet to be announced: