Sandbags available to Orange County residents ahead of Idalia

Orange County Public Works is making sandbags available to residents preparing for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Five sandbag locations will open to residents on Monday, August 28, at noon, including one at Clarcona Horse Park/Clarcona Outpost at 3535 Damon Road, Apopka.

The Parks and Recreation Division and the Public Works Department will have bags and sand available on a self-serve basis. Residents will need to bring their own shovel or spade to fill their bags. Orange County will provide 10 unfilled sandbags and direct residents to the sand pile.

Individuals with special needs who need sandbag assistance should contact Orange County 311 beginning Monday, August 28, at noon.

Hours of Operation

Sites will operate on Monday, August 28, from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, August 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., pending severe weather. Locations are subject to close earlier than scheduled due to weather conditions.

Locations

West Orange Recreation Center

309 S West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden

Clarcona Horse Park / Clarcona Outpost

3535 Damon Road, Apopka

Bithlo Community Park

18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando



Meadow Woods Recreation Center/Meadow Woods Park

1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando

Downey Park

10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando

For More Information

For additional storm preparedness information and to sign up for OC Alert, the county’s emergency alert system, visit www.ocfl.net/storm.

