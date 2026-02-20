Rollover crash kills 1, injures 3 on northbound 429

A single-vehicle rollover traffic accident closed all northbound lanes of SR-429 near Ocoee-Apopka Road Thursday night, leaving one passenger killed and sending three others to area hospitals.

The driver (age 21) and five passengers (41, 24, 23, 42 and 28) occupied the truck when the rollover was reported to the Apopka Police Department (APD) at 9 p.m. Thursday night. Two occupants were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a trauma alert designation, while two others were transported to AdventHealth Apopka.

The 42-year-old passenger, who was ejected, was later pronounced deceased at AdventHealth Apopka. A second ejected passenger survived.

According to the Apopka Police Department (APD), S.R. 429’s northbound lanes were completely closed for almost four hours, from approximately 9:11 p.m. to 1:04 a.m.

The APD is actively investigating this case.