Rollover crash kills 1, injures 3 on northbound 429

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

February 20, 2026 | 12:15 pm
The crash occurred on SR-429 (above) near Ocoee-Apopka Road.
The crash occurred on SR-429 (above) near Ocoee-Apopka Road.

Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps

Key Points

  • A single-vehicle rollover on SR-429 near Ocoee-Apopka Road on Thursday night killed one passenger and injured three others.
  • The truck had a 21-year-old driver and five passengers; two were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and two to AdventHealth Apopka.
  • SR-429 northbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours starting at 9:11 p.m.

A single-vehicle rollover traffic accident closed all northbound lanes of SR-429 near Ocoee-Apopka Road Thursday night, leaving one passenger killed and sending three others to area hospitals. 

The driver (age 21) and five passengers (41, 24, 23, 42 and 28) occupied the truck when the rollover was reported to the Apopka Police Department (APD) at 9 p.m. Thursday night. Two occupants were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a trauma alert designation, while two others were transported to AdventHealth Apopka.  

The 42-year-old passenger, who was ejected, was later pronounced deceased at AdventHealth Apopka. A second ejected passenger survived.  

According to the Apopka Police Department (APD), S.R. 429’s northbound lanes were completely closed for almost four hours, from approximately 9:11 p.m. to 1:04 a.m. 

The APD is actively investigating this case.

