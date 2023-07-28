Relish the Good Times with Natural Gas during National Grilling Month

Get ready to turn up the heat because barbecue season is here, and our Lake Apopka Natural Gas District team is excited to help our communities get their grill on! Whether you’re spending more time outdoors or staying inside to cook in your air-conditioned kitchen, making the switch or upgrading your current home system to include natural gas for grilling and cooking can be a game changer this summer.

Don’t just take it from us. Valued customer and co-owner of Cal’s Kitchen & Coffee House, Anna Samson, has used our natural gas services for over three years since opening the restaurant in 2020 with her husband, Caleb, offering progressive American cuisine with strong Italian influences. Anna wouldn’t settle for anything less than natural gas for her business, saying, “When we looked at the equipment we wanted for our restaurant, they were all-natural gas operated. We wanted a reliable and affordable option without having to depend on electricity.”

Anna did her homework to find that natural gas is one of the most reliable and cost-effective energy sources available, saving the average U.S. household almost $900 per year compared to all-electric homes. Choosing natural gas was an easy decision for their family’s business.

In addition to its cost savings, natural gas is especially attractive to chefs like Anna and Caleb for its ability to allow you to cook directly over flames, providing unmatched temperature control and quality in the kitchen or on the grill.

“The heat with gas is instant, and being a fast-paced restaurant, time is always of the essence,” Anna continued. “Using natural gas has never let us down. Being a scratch kitchen, we do a lot of prepping – making our meatballs and sausage in-house, roasting chicken, roasting mushrooms and lots of other things, and we can rely on gas-powered equipment to get consistent results every time.”

Taking you from a boil to a simmer, or vice versa, in a matter of minutes, our partners at Blue Flame Alliance found that such unmatched temperature control is part of why 90% of professional chefs prefer cooking with natural gas. Natural gas heat also contains more moisture, which leads to better quality baking and less dried-out meat.

When asked if she would recommend Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s service to neighbors or customers, Anna’s response was simple: “Absolutely, yes! [LANGD provides] very good and timely service, with always lovely and polite employees.”

As a local small business that uses quality, fresh ingredients, you can learn more about Cal’s Kitchen’s menu and locations on its website or follow them on Instagram (@cals.monteverde) to stay updated on the latest delicious offerings from their natural gas appliances.

Don’t forget, it’s still hurricane season through November, and with our underground service, you can be sure that natural gas will keep your lights on and appliances running, even through the harshest of storms. Make the switch to resilient natural gas to give your family peace of mind this hurricane season. Get connected with the District’s marketing team at (407) 656-2737 x307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org for more information.

