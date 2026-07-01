Red, White, and Blueberry dessert for Independence Day

Tomorrow is Independence Day! What a glorious occasion this day is. We fought hard to win our independence from Great Britain 250 years ago. Now, we fight hard to keep it free and under our control, because there are those even here in our country who believe we are not entitled to have it! There are those who think that we don’t deserve this wonderful country. Just why is our “land of the free and home of the brave” so wonderful? It is because we have fought very hard to make it so! And we are fighting every day to keep it so! From the U.S. Declaration of Independence comes the quotation “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Now, down to FOOD! Although many do love to grill, we don’t all wish to grill outside on Independence Day. Peppercorn Pork Roast will be a deliciousmain dish for your festivities. This recipe comes from the 1997 edition of Southern Living Annual Recipes.

Ree Drummond shares her recipe for Corn Salad, a fresh and flavorful side for your Independence Day hullaballoo. She says, “It’s the kind of side you’llwant to serve with – and put on – everything. Serve it with homemade tortilla chips. Spoon over tacos, or serve it alongside a juicy, grilled steak.” She adds that this salad is best made on the day it’s served so the avocado stays bright green and the tomatoes don’t become watery. The chipotle-lime dressing can be made and chilled a day or two ahead.

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And from Ree’s online site, we have Red, White, and Blueberry dessert by Sarah Holden that is guaranteed to set off fireworks at your Independence Day celebration! Bursting with juicy berries layered with fluffy cream and pound cake, it’s an easy no-bake treat you can make ahead and take anywhere. Once chilled, it slices beautifully to reveal picture-perfect patriotic stripes. It is a beautiful and delicious red, white, and blue dessert for your Independence Day!

PEPPERCORN PORK ROAST

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

INGREDIENTS and DIRECTIONS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (4-1/2 pound) rolled boneless pork loin roast

1. Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add roast; brown on all sides. Place roast in a roasting pan, and cool slightly.

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

3 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns or multicolored peppercorns

2. Combine mustard seeds and peppercorns in a heavy-duty, zip-top plastic freezer bag; seal. Crush spices with a meat mallet or rolling pin.

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3. Combine crushed spices, 2 tablespoons flour, and next 3 ingredients; stir in 1/4 cup softened butter and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Spread mixture on top and sides of roast. 4. Bake at 475 degrees for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 325 degrees. Loosely cover with aluminum foil; bake 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160 degrees. Remove roast from pan, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings; keep roast warm.

2 tablespoons reserved drippings

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups apple cider, divided

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

5. Combine reserved drippings, 1 tablespoon flour, 2 tablespoons of the apple cider, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Set aside this flour mixture for step 7.

3 tablespoons apple brandy

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

6. Bring remaining apple cider to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat; boil 8 minutes or until reduced to (almost half) 3/4 cup. Stir in brandy; boil1 minute. 7. Whisk in flour mixture, salt, and pepper; cook over medium-high heat until thickened. Serve with roast. Makes 10 servings.

CORN SALAD

Recipe from ThePioneerWoman.com

INGREDIENTS: for the Chipotle-Lime Dressing –

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons hot sauce

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

INGREDIENTS: for the Salad –

4 large ears yellow corn, shucked

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 avocado, peeled and chopped

1 cup chopped red onion

1 jalapeno, stemmed and chopped

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco, plus more for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

1) For the chipotle-lime dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, hot sauce, kosher salt, chipotle chili powder, cumin, black pepper, and 1 tablespoon of water. Set aside. 2) For the salad: Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to boil over high heat and season generously with salt. Add the ears of corn and boil for 3 minutes. Remove the corn from the pot and let it cool to room temperature. Slice the kernels off the cob. (You should have about 4 cups of corn.) 3) In a large bowl, gently toss together the corn, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, jalapeno, chopped cilantro, and queso fresco. Drizzle with the dressing and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with more cilantro, queso fresco, and chipotle chili powder. Serve with lime wedges. Tip: You can substitute 4 cups of drained, canned corn for this recipe in place of the fresh corn on the cob.

SARAH HOLDEN’S RED, WHITE, AND BLUEBERRY DESSERT

From www.thepioneerwoman.com

INGREDIENTS:

2 (3-ounce) packages strawberry gelatin

2 cups boiling water

24 ounces strawberries, washed and thinly sliced, plus more for decorating

2 (3-ounce) packages blueberry gelatin

16 ounces blueberries (about 3 cups), plus more for decorating

3 cups heavy cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 (16-ounce) pound cake loaf

DIRECTIONS:

1) In a medium bowl, stir together the strawberry gelatin and one cup of the boiling water, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until the gelatin is dissolved, about two minutes. Mix in one cup ice water, then stir in the strawberries. 2) In a second medium bowl, stir together the blueberry gelatin and remaining one cup boiling water, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until the gelatin is dissolved, about two minutes. Mix in one cup ice water, then stir in the blueberries. 3) Refrigerate both bowls of gelatin until softly set but still spoonable, 35 to 45 minutes. 4) In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about three minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. 5) Fit the mixer with the paddle attachment and add the cream cheese and vanilla to the bowl (no need to wipe it clean). Beat on medium-high speed until light, fluffy, and smooth, about two minutes. Remove the bowl from the mixer and mix in one cup of the whipped cream with a rubber spatula, then gently fold in the remaining whipped cream. 6) Thinly slice the pound cake into 24 slices (about 1/3-inch thick). Arrange 12 slices in a single layer in the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. 7) Spoon the strawberry gelatin mixture over the cake and spread to cover. Dollop half of the cream cheese mixture over the top and carefully spread to cover. Arrange the remaining 12 pieces of cake over the cream cheese mixture. Spoon the blueberry gelatin mixture over the cake slices and spread to cover. Finish with the remaining cream cheese mixture. Decorate the top with sliced strawberries and blueberries. Refrigerate for at least four hours and ideally overnight. Tip: This red, white, and blueberry dessert will keep in the refrigerator, covered, for up to three days.