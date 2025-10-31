Quinn-Henry takes oath of office as Apopka’s new police chief

Dr. Lovetta Quinn-Henry took her oath of office as the new Apopka police chief Thursday and will officially take over Nov. 1, making her the city’s 16th police chief and the first Black woman to serve in the role.

Quinn-Henry, an Apopka resident, was sworn in at the Apopka Police Department (APD) change of command ceremony at the VFW Building/Apopka Community Center on South Central Avenue.

She succeeds Michael McKinley, who served as police chief for most of the last decade after his appointment August 2016. The Apopka City Council appointed Quinn-Henry as deputy police chief in March.

In her ceremony remarks, Quinn-Henry expressed gratitude to her loved ones, the community and colleagues for their support. She also spoke about her career trajectory, which was influenced by attending dignitaries, includingformer Congresswoman Val Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, and paid tribute to McKinley for his contributions.

“I am blessed to inherit a well respected agency, one that has thrived under your leadership for over the last 10 years,” Quinn-Henry said to McKinley.

Quinn-Henry outlined three important areas that will guide her role as chief: a focus on crime prevention and law enforcement, professional development of the department, and community engagement that will include improving community policing and engaging with residents.

“Trust is built when people know their voices are heard, their concerns are aggression, and their police department stands with them and not above them,” she said.

Before serving as Apopka’s deputy police chief, Quinn-Henry served 25 years with the Orlando Police Department, ultimately reaching her highest rank there as deputy police chief.

In Orlando, she held positions including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant, and worked in areas such as youth mentorship, investigation, and administrative duties.

Quinn-Henry, an Apopka High School alumna, holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s degree in public administration, and a doctor of philosophy degree.

Before his tenure as police chief, McKinley served over 31 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He is a lifelong Orange County resident who resides with his family in Apopka. His retirement party was on Thursday, Oct. 23, and his last day as chief is Oct. 31.

In his remarks, McKinley called his time as chief ”one of the most rewarding, fulfilling experiences” of his career. He also thanked the men and women of the department, the community, city leadership, and his family and praised the APD’s commitment to raising the bar in professionalism and community service.

“As I prepare to depart, I take great pride in knowing that I’m leaving this agency stronger, better equipped and more prepared than when I arrived,” McKinley said. “The men and women of the Apopka Police Department have continued to raise the bar in professionalism training and community service, and I know that legacy will continue to grow.”

McKinley expressed confidence in Quinn-Henry’s ability to lead the APD and spoke of the friendship they had forged.

“I also take comfort in knowing the agency is going to be in capable hands of a true professional, a dedicated leader and a proud member of the Apopka community, soon-to-be-Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry,” he said.

Mayor Bryan Nelson noted that the ceremony was an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the past and look forward to the future under Quinn-Henry’s leadership.

Nelson touted McKinley’s achievements as police chief, which included leading the APD to become accredited for the first time (with the agency reconfirmed last year), achieving accreditation for the communications team and dispatch services, and growing the department from 98 sworn officers to 147 sworn officers.

“He has built a well-oiled machine that is respected and admired by not only his staff but the community, both locally and regionally,” Nelson said.

Recounting the hiring process, Nelson said that Dyer recommended Quinn-Henry for the chief position. When interviewing Quinn-Henry, she told Nelson about her time in Orlando and her vision for Apopka.

Nelson said the entire Apopka community will support her and look forward to what she will achieve.

“Chief Quinn-Henry, I compare your role as police chief to that of a football coach,” he said. “You have a team that needs strong leadership to work together, playing offense at times and when needs to be, playing defense for the constituents of Apopka.”